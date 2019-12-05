{{featured_button_text}}
police car lights

Jamie C. Mcfarland, of Mason City, evaded arrest Wednesday night after a pursuit that ended in a crash, the Mason City Police Department said in a release.

MCPD now urges anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Mcfarland to contact them.

Mcfarland is described as a 28-year old white male who is 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds.  

According to the release, McFarland was stopped Wednesday night in a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of N. Pierce Avenue.

There was a valid warrant for his arrest out from Black Hawk County, the release stated, and when officers tried to place him under arrest, McFarland closed the car door on one of the officer's hands. After his hand was freed, McFarland placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene with officers in pursuit, according to the release.

The Mason city police officer sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to the release.

Police say Mcfarland drove northbound on Pierce and then struck a vehicle in traffic at 12th and North Pierce Ave. Mcfarland lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. The driver who was hit was uninjured.

Mcfarland then ran from the crash site and officers were unable to locate him.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Continue to check globegazette.com for updates on this developing story.

Macfarland press release

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments