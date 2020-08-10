You are the owner of this article.
Police seek suspect in overnight shooting in Mason City
Police seek suspect in overnight shooting in Mason City

Mason City police are asking the public for help locating a man suspected of shooting a woman in the leg in early Monday morning.

Donovan Ward

Police are seeking help in locating Donovan Ward in a connection with a shooting that occurred early Monday morning

Authorities responded to East Park just before 2 a.m. for a call that a woman had been shot in the leg while inside a vehicle, according to a press release.

During the investigation, a hand gun was recovered, and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Donovan Ward, who had fled on foot.

The woman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant for a charge of felony willful injury has been issued for Ward.

Anyone with knowledge of Ward's whereabouts is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.

Ward is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

