Police seek suspect in overnight shooting in Mason City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason City police are asking the public for help locating a man suspected of shooting a woman in the leg in early Monday morning.

Authorities responded to East Park just before 2 a.m. for a call that a woman had been shot in the leg while inside a vehicle, according to a press release.

During the investigation, a hand gun was recovered, and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Donovan Ward, who had fled on foot.

The woman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant for a charge of felony willful injury has been issued for Ward.

Anyone with knowledge of Ward's whereabouts is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.

Ward is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.