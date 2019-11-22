{{featured_button_text}}

Mason City Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian near the 3300 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

Witnesses, who called 911 after discovering the victim lying in the street, told police that the responsible driver was not there when they arrived.

Mason City Fire and Ambulance responded, and the victim, who is not being identified, was taken to MercyOne with unknown injuries. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

