Mason City Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian near the 3300 block of Ninth Street Southwest.
Witnesses, who called 911 after discovering the victim lying in the street, told police that the responsible driver was not there when they arrived.
You have free articles remaining.
Mason City Fire and Ambulance responded, and the victim, who is not being identified, was taken to MercyOne with unknown injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.