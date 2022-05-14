 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 'no danger to public' after shooting Saturday afternoon behind Park Inn

Mason City police officers investigate the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon behind Historic Park Inn Hotel. There is no danger to the public surrounding the incident.

 Lisa Grouette

Mason City Police Department responded to a call of a shooting downtown shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the alley way behind the Historic Park Inn Hotel, which is located at 15 South Federal Ave. on the Plaza.

Responders confirmed that one person was taken away by Mason City Ambulance, and that no other injuries were reported. 

An investigator on the scene said there is no danger to the public.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

