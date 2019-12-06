Mason City Police Department has issued a warning about a possible new scam targeting area residents.
According to a police report filed, an unknown subject contacted a potential victim by phone, telling the person their Medicare card had expired and that someone would come by their house to collect the old card, but that Medicare would mail out a replacement within seven days.
Officers want to remind the public that Medicare would never come to your house to collect old cards, and to be vigilant of suspicious calls.
This is the second scam in recent weeks which prompted Mason City police to issue a warning. Late in November, retail workers intervened when a Mason City woman attempted to purchase high-dollar gift cards, recognizing the woman may have been the victim of a telephone scam.
