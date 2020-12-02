 Skip to main content
Police: Mason City man wielded knife, made threats
Police: Mason City man wielded knife, made threats

A Mason City man, who was wanted in connection with a November incident, was jailed Wednesday after leading police on a chase.

Shortly after midnight, a Mason City police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Ryan Daniel Snyder, 26, who had an active arrest warrant, according to court documents.

Initially fleeing the scene, Snyder was apprehended near East State Street and Virginia Avenues, police reports say.

Police had sought Snyder in connection with a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 13 alleging he had brandished a knife and threatened to kill a woman at a Mason City residence. A statewide warrant for Snyder's arrest was issued Nov. 16.

Snyder has been charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor and eluding, a serious misdemeanor. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $11,000 bond.

A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

