Police: Mason City man wielded knife, made threats

A Mason City man, who was wanted in connection with a November incident, was jailed Wednesday after leading police on a chase.
Shortly after midnight, a Mason City police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Ryan Daniel Snyder, 26, who had an active arrest warrant, according to court documents.
Initially fleeing the scene, Snyder was apprehended near East State Street and Virginia Avenues, police reports say.
Police had sought Snyder in connection with a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 13 alleging he had brandished a knife and threatened to kill a woman at a Mason City residence. A statewide warrant for Snyder's arrest was issued Nov. 16.
Snyder has been charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor and eluding, a serious misdemeanor. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $11,000 bond.
A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Ashland-Asburn murder
Bank robbery in Sheffield
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines 1949
Mrs. Deyo at station
Stolen car in cemetery
Kozy Korner 3
Kozy Korner shooting 6
Kozy Korner shooting 7
Kozy Korner shooting-1
Walt Reindl and stolen property
polslots
polslots1.jpg
polslots2.jpg
Strip Bandits
Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire
Pretty Boy Floyd
Babyface Nelson stolen car
Good Time Charlie
footprint
Thornton robbery footprint
Chapman & Hall in Jail
Derr murder house
Robbery at Earl Fruit
Liquor confiscated at police station
Wife slayer Govig
Murder suspect from Corwith
Mattson kidnap suspect
Fatal accident photo
Tounsend trial
Ventura robbers
Shattered bank glass
Vandalized car
Man with deputy and Sheriff
Alfred Winters
Wrecked house.jpg
McWha held by police
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!