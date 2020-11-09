 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Mason City man tried forcing way into woman's home, fired gun
0 comments
alert

Police: Mason City man tried forcing way into woman's home, fired gun

{{featured_button_text}}
(Reyerson, Norance Adolph Jr - #B2001816).jpg

A North Iowa man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he tried to force his way into a neighbor's apartment before firing a gun over the weekend.

Norance Adolf Reyerson Jr., 58, of Mason City, was arrested around 11 p.m. Saturday night for attempting to break into a woman's apartment while she was inside, according to court documents.

Reyerson, who lives in the same apartment building as the woman, began pushing his way into her apartment as she fought to keep him out, the filings say.

After the woman was able to shove him away from the door, Reyerson is said to have yelled a threat at the woman before apparently firing a gun inside the building. 

Police say a bullet was found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Reyerson was charged with first-degree burglary with possession of a weapon and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What is the General Services Administration?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News