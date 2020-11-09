Police: Mason City man tried forcing way into woman's home, fired gun

A North Iowa man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he tried to force his way into a neighbor's apartment before firing a gun over the weekend.

Norance Adolf Reyerson Jr., 58, of Mason City, was arrested around 11 p.m. Saturday night for attempting to break into a woman's apartment while she was inside, according to court documents.

Reyerson, who lives in the same apartment building as the woman, began pushing his way into her apartment as she fought to keep him out, the filings say.

After the woman was able to shove him away from the door, Reyerson is said to have yelled a threat at the woman before apparently firing a gun inside the building.

Police say a bullet was found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Reyerson was charged with first-degree burglary with possession of a weapon and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

