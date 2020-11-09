Police: Mason City man tried forcing way into woman's home, fired gun

A North Iowa man has been charged with felony burglary after police say he tried to force his way into a neighbor's apartment before firing a gun over the weekend.
Norance Adolf Reyerson Jr., 58, of Mason City, was arrested around 11 p.m. Saturday night for attempting to break into a woman's apartment while she was inside, according to court documents.
Reyerson, who lives in the same apartment building as the woman, began pushing his way into her apartment as she fought to keep him out, the filings say.
After the woman was able to shove him away from the door, Reyerson is said to have yelled a threat at the woman before apparently firing a gun inside the building.
Police say a bullet was found at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Reyerson was charged with first-degree burglary with possession of a weapon and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Ashland-Asburn murder
Bank robbery in Sheffield
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines
Breaking of slot machines 1949
Mrs. Deyo at station
Stolen car in cemetery
Kozy Korner 3
Kozy Korner shooting 6
Kozy Korner shooting 7
Kozy Korner shooting-1
Walt Reindl and stolen property
polslots
polslots1.jpg
polslots2.jpg
Strip Bandits
Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire
Pretty Boy Floyd
Babyface Nelson stolen car
Good Time Charlie
footprint
Thornton robbery footprint
Chapman & Hall in Jail
Derr murder house
Robbery at Earl Fruit
Liquor confiscated at police station
Wife slayer Govig
Murder suspect from Corwith
Mattson kidnap suspect
Fatal accident photo
Tounsend trial
Ventura robbers
Shattered bank glass
Vandalized car
Man with deputy and Sheriff
Alfred Winters
Wrecked house.jpg
McWha held by police
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!