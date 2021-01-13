Police: man threatened to kill Mason City woman unless she paid him $50K

A Kentucky man is facing felony charges after threatening a North Iowa woman with a gun and demanding money from her, authorities say.

Anthony Scott Moore, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with extortion and domestic assault with the use of a weapon, both felonies, and obstruction of emergency communications, a misdemeanor, for an incident that took place at a Mason City residence, according to court filings.

Moore is alleged to have admitted to Mason City police officers to holding a gun to a woman's head and threatening to kill her unless she wrote him a check for $50,000. He also took a cellphone from the woman and disconnected the 911 call she was trying to make, threatening her with the weapon again.

Moore is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond. Preliminary court dates are set for Jan. 22 and July 13 for the felonies and misdemeanor, respectively.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

