Police looking for suspects in downtown vandalism incidents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for information on three reports of vandalism to downtown buildings.

Sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, racial slurs were spray-painted on commercial buildings, according to a press release issued by Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

"This conduct is detrimental to the narrative that is currently taking place in our community," Brinkley wrote in the release. "There is no place for it here. We appreciate the community’s support in conveying that message and helping us to hold accountable those who are responsible for the damage."

At his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said that he was appreciative of the message that young people were bringing.

"This is a time of reflection and listening and that’s what I’m doing...I know our police chief was down at the gathering to provide drinking water and meet with some of the young people and I could not be more proud," he said.

Police request anyone with information to contact Lt. Rich Jensen at 641-421-3636. Information can also be shared through CrimeStoppers of North Central Iowa by calling 800-383-0088.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.