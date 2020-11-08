Plymouth war hero honored by nephew

"He was only 20 years old and he volunteered for the mission," said the 68-year-old Gustin, who was born 10 years after Faktor's death. "Jimmy Doolittle told him he would either be in heaven or a hero here on earth. He was the first to die on that mission and will forever be a hero to me."

Gustin first learned about his uncle when he was a young boy, listening to stories passed down by his family.

He didn't really understand everything people were saying about his uncle, but as he got older, he put it together. Then he knew how important the raid was to this country. And also how important his uncle was in the historic raid.

"I grew up hearing stories about Uncle Leland," Gustin said. "He is the main reason we have the plaque and flagpole and the flags in our yard. This is for him and everybody who served and made the ultimate sacrifice."

Ron and Teri met then-retired Lt. Gen. Doolittle in 1978 in a ceremony at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, that dedicated a hall in Faktor's name. The family was the guest of honor.

Ron said he was so fascinated that he can't remember what Doolittle said, but was in complete awe of the war hero.

"All I know is he spoke fondly of Leland," Gustin said.