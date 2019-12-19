30-plus Cerro Gordo County Board appointment terms expire at this month's end

One crucial aspect in the functioning of county governments across the state of Iowa is the staffing of volunteer boards and commissions that consider issues such as: landfill use, workforce development and zoning.

That's no different in Cerro Gordo County, where terms tend to last anywhere from one year to six years.

Since they're annual appointments, all of the one-year term positions are set to expire on December 31. But those aren't the only ones.

In total, 33 positions, as listed on the Cerro Gordo County "Volunteer Boards and Commissions" page, will have their terms expire on December 31.

Applications for the county's 44 boards and commissions can be filed at any time with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors along with a separate form for the board or commission someone is considering serving on.

Per the county's site, applications will be retained for 18 months, even if someone isn't appointed, and then destroyed if not reactivated.

State law requires the supervisors strive to balance appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils according to gender. Certain board memberships can be impacted by location of residence, veteran status, occupation, or "other lawful criteria."