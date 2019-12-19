You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
30-plus Cerro Gordo County Board appointment terms expire at this month's end
0 comments
alert top story

30-plus Cerro Gordo County Board appointment terms expire at this month's end

{{featured_button_text}}
Cerro Gordo County Courthouse weblogo

Cerro Gordo County Courthouse 

One crucial aspect in the functioning of county governments across the state of Iowa is the staffing of volunteer boards and commissions that consider issues such as: landfill use, workforce development and zoning. 

That's no different in Cerro Gordo County, where terms tend to last anywhere from one year to six years. 

Since they're annual appointments, all of the one-year term positions are set to expire on December 31. But those aren't the only ones. 

In total, 33 positions, as listed on the Cerro Gordo County "Volunteer Boards and Commissions" page, will have their terms expire on December 31. 

Applications for the county's 44 boards and commissions can be filed at any time with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors along with a separate form for the board or commission someone is considering serving on.

Per the county's site, applications will be retained for 18 months, even if someone isn't appointed, and then destroyed if not reactivated. 

State law requires the supervisors strive to balance appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils according to gender. Certain board memberships can be impacted by location of residence, veteran status, occupation, or "other lawful criteria."

"It should be open to anyone that's interested," County Board Member Christ Watts said while also mentioning that people can apply right up until the deadline on the 31st. 

Watts said that it's a positive for as many people to apply as possible because it can lead to some new perspectives. 

"There might be somebody out there with good ideas for the Board of Conservation."

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors

Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors members Casey Callanan (left), Chris Watts (center) and Tim Latham (right). 

Open positions

The 33 seats, with terms expiring on December 31, are spread across the following 20 boards: 

Central Iowa Tourism Council County Representatives two positions with two-year terms 
Cherokee Advisory Boardtwo positions with one-year terms
Civil Service Commissionone position with a six-year term
Clear Project Advisory Board one position with a one-year term
County Board of Healthtwo positions with three-year terms
County Conservation Boardone position with a five-year term
County Social Services Governing Boardtwo positions with one-year terms
County Zoning Commissionone position with a five-year term
Decategorization Governance Boardtwo positions with one-year terms
Department of Correctional Services Second Judicial District Boardtwo positions with one-year terms
Emergency Management Commissionone position with a one-year term
Empowerment Area Board of Directors for Cerro Gordo, Hancock & Worthone position with two three-year terms
Landfill of North Iowa Board of Directorstwo positions with one-year terms
NIACOG regional planning Board of Directorsfour positions with one-year terms
NIACOG North Central Regional Emergency Response Commissionone position with a one-year term
NIACOG Revolving Loan Fund Committeeone position with a one-year term
NIACOG Transportation Policy Boardtwo positions with one-year terms
North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services Commissiontwo positions with one-year terms
North Iowa Vocational Center (NIVC) Boardone position with a one-year term
Workforce Development Boardtwo positions with one-year terms
Cerro Gordo County Board Descriptions-1
Cerro Gordo County Board positions-2

Further descriptions about the positions can be found on the Cerro Gordo County's website under the aforementioned "Volunteer Boards and Commissions" tab.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Year in Review: Eleven stories that made Jared McNett's year in 2019

+7
White tags, mismanagement: Residents scramble for housing from deteriorating Mason City apartments
White tags, mismanagement: Residents scramble for housing from deteriorating Mason City apartments
+2
'We’re running out of options': Residents plead for paving help as Mason City continues inaction
'We’re running out of options': Residents plead for paving help as Mason City continues inaction
+3
One landowner's dream becomes another's nightmare in Cerro Gordo County
One landowner's dream becomes another's nightmare in Cerro Gordo County
+4
Tom Jolas: 'Man with Vision,' 'Moses of Mason City' dies at 87
Tom Jolas: 'Man with Vision,' 'Moses of Mason City' dies at 87
+8
Murder mystery at Park Inn showcases community, offers a thrill or two
Murder mystery at Park Inn showcases community, offers a thrill or two

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News