30-plus Cerro Gordo County Board appointment terms expire at this month's end

One crucial aspect in the functioning of county governments across the state of Iowa is the staffing of volunteer boards and commissions that consider issues such as: landfill use, workforce development and zoning.
That's no different in Cerro Gordo County, where terms tend to last anywhere from one year to six years.
Since they're annual appointments, all of the one-year term positions are set to expire on December 31. But those aren't the only ones.
In total, 33 positions, as listed on the Cerro Gordo County "Volunteer Boards and Commissions" page, will have their terms expire on December 31.
Applications for the county's 44 boards and commissions can be filed at any time with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors along with a separate form for the board or commission someone is considering serving on.
Per the county's site, applications will be retained for 18 months, even if someone isn't appointed, and then destroyed if not reactivated.
State law requires the supervisors strive to balance appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils according to gender. Certain board memberships can be impacted by location of residence, veteran status, occupation, or "other lawful criteria."
"It should be open to anyone that's interested," County Board Member Christ Watts said while also mentioning that people can apply right up until the deadline on the 31st.
Watts said that it's a positive for as many people to apply as possible because it can lead to some new perspectives.
"There might be somebody out there with good ideas for the Board of Conservation."
Open positions
The 33 seats, with terms expiring on December 31, are spread across the following 20 boards:
|Central Iowa Tourism Council County Representatives
|two positions with two-year terms
|Cherokee Advisory Board
|two positions with one-year terms
|Civil Service Commission
|one position with a six-year term
|Clear Project Advisory Board
|one position with a one-year term
|County Board of Health
|two positions with three-year terms
|County Conservation Board
|one position with a five-year term
|County Social Services Governing Board
|two positions with one-year terms
|County Zoning Commission
|one position with a five-year term
|Decategorization Governance Board
|two positions with one-year terms
|Department of Correctional Services Second Judicial District Board
|two positions with one-year terms
|Emergency Management Commission
|one position with a one-year term
|Empowerment Area Board of Directors for Cerro Gordo, Hancock & Worth
|one position with two three-year terms
|Landfill of North Iowa Board of Directors
|two positions with one-year terms
|NIACOG regional planning Board of Directors
|four positions with one-year terms
|NIACOG North Central Regional Emergency Response Commission
|one position with a one-year term
|NIACOG Revolving Loan Fund Committee
|one position with a one-year term
|NIACOG Transportation Policy Board
|two positions with one-year terms
|North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services Commission
|two positions with one-year terms
|North Iowa Vocational Center (NIVC) Board
|one position with a one-year term
|Workforce Development Board
|two positions with one-year terms
Further descriptions about the positions can be found on the Cerro Gordo County's website under the aforementioned "Volunteer Boards and Commissions" tab.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.