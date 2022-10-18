Plaza shooter sentenced to 45 years

A Chicago man who shot and killed a man in Mason City on the Federal Plaza in October 2021 was sentence to serve up to 45 years in prison in Cerro Gordo District Court on Tuesday.

The sentence for 26-year-old Jelani Armon Faulk consists of three consecutive 15 year terms with a mandatory minimum of three years on each of the three counts. Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021.

Faulk ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as a repeat offender, interference with official acts while displaying a firearm as a repeat offender and possession of a firearm as a felon as a repeat offender.

Mason City Police Officer Noah Friese was in the area of Federal Plaza at the time, heard shots fired and ran to the scene, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene on State Street, Friese saw several people running toward him and ordered them to the ground. Faulk did not comply and instead raised a weapon at Friese, according to court documents. Friese shot Faulk several times, injuring him. Faulk was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Faulk was given the chance to speak in open court.

"First, I'd like to say I wish things would have went different that night. And second, I'd like to say I never pointed a firearm at Officer Noah Friese."