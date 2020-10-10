Pioneering coach: Running enthusiast Christina Colman broke barriers at Clear Lake in 1979

Known for her fiery personality and can-do attitude, runners at HDC really enjoy having Colman coach them.

“She’s a very energetic person,” junior Avery Hanson said. “She brings our team a lot of positivity.”

Still running

After her senior year, Colman never stopped running. In fact, at 59 years old, she still participates in half-triathlons and Ironman competitions. She had to have surgery on her hip because she ran so much.

Of course, that didn’t slow her down.

“I get up at 4 o'clock every morning and I’m either running or biking,” Colman said. “I use that, too, when kids are whining because they’ve got to run 30 minutes. I’m like, are you kidding me? I’ve already got seven miles in and worked all day. What have you done? I’m 59 years old. Come on.”

Colman will run with the cross country team during a practice or two at the beginning of the year. She says she doesn’t get much faster from week to week, and her runners do – so she quits running with them after a while.

Still a competitor, Colman isn’t afraid to stick up for her runners if things happen at meets – such as another runner shoving a Bulldog runner near the finish line.