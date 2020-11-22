Pioneer Park, Shell Rock River greenbelts to close

Wilkinson Pioneer Park Greenbelt and the Shell Rock River Greenbelt extending from 295th Street to county road B30 will officially close to vehicle traffic for the season effective Monday. If weather conditions change and/or measurable snowfall occurs, the roadway may close prior.

Hiking, biking and horseback riding will still be permitted and snowmobiling on the designated snowmobile trail will be allowed after there is sufficient snow cover. All other motorized traffic is prohibited, including ATV’s & UTV’s. The Shell Rock River Greenbelt will reopen to licensed motorized vehicle traffic approximately late May 2021. Typical season dates for licensed motorized vehicle traffic are late May to late November-weather permitting.