PHOTOS: Students return to Newman Catholic on first day
PHOTOS: Students return to Newman Catholic on first day

Students gathered at Newman Catholic Elementary on Monday morning, eager to get into the school that they've been shut out from since March.

Newman Catholic Elementary -2

Parents and students gather at Newman Catholic Elementary on Monday, the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.

In some ways, it felt like any other start to a school year. Parents walked the children to the front door and took pictures in front of the Newman Catholic sign.

Newman Catholic Elementary -4

In others ways, the first day of school was different. Students walked into the front doors with masks on their faces and educators are prepared to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

Newman Catholic Elementary -3

Here are a few of the Globe Gazette's pictures from the first day.

Newman Catholic Elementary -1

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

