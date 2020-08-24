PHOTOS: Students return to Newman Catholic on first day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students gathered at Newman Catholic Elementary on Monday morning, eager to get into the school that they've been shut out from since March.

In some ways, it felt like any other start to a school year. Parents walked the children to the front door and took pictures in front of the Newman Catholic sign.

In others ways, the first day of school was different. Students walked into the front doors with masks on their faces and educators are prepared to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

Here are a few of the Globe Gazette's pictures from the first day.

