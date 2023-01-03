Pharmacist warns against taking old meds, notes shortages

If you're not feeling well, don't give in to the temptation to take old prescription medications to get better, a MercyOne North Iowa pharmacist advises.
"With RSV and the common cold going around -- and a lot of other things going around are viruses -- so your antibiotics aren't going to do anything for that anyway," Sharon LeClair said.
LeClair also pointed out different bacteria respond differently to different types of antibiotics, meaning those old pills may not help at all. She said medications generally have about a one-year shelf life, but prescriptions should be carried out in full even if the patient begins feeling better.
"You want to take your antibiotics for their full course even if you start feeling better so that bacteria doesn't survive and then start building resistance to it," LeClair said.
LeClair also advised to keep medications in cool, dry places and not in warm, humid places, such as the bathroom.
"(Medications) can affect your good bacteria in your gut too, which you don't want to do. Or if it's been sitting for a long time it might not be quite as effective," she said.
LeClair said she and her colleagues are sure to go over how to properly use medications when patients pick them up, even if the doctor already did.
"If you think about medications, they all have weird names, there are changes all the time and it can get really confusing," she said.
She also advised to call your pharmacy if there is any doubt or question about a prescription medication.
Shortages
Drug shortages are a national problem this winter, and North Iowa is not immune. Drugs ranging from amoxicillin to children's Tylenol have been in short supply at times.
According to a report from NBC News, "Drug makers have offered little insight into the reasons for the shortages, other than to blame surging demand. In the case of amoxicillin, demand has become particularly acute amid a so-called tripledemic of COVID, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the flu that are converging this season."
LeClair, who floats from MercyOne's east and west campus pharmacies, says they have had issues but also have advantages other pharmacies do not.
"We are dealing with a lot of shortages," she said. "We've been able to work with our supplier and put them on back order, so we are gradually getting them. We kind of go in and out of having stock, but it's nice that we're with Mercy because we can work with the doctors and communicate that."
LeClair added that she hasn't seen the shortages dramatically raise prices.
