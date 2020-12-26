Pharmacies playing crucial role in COVID vaccinations at long-term care centers across North Iowa

Delnicki then went on to say in an email that the company will begin clinics in an additional 39 states the week of Dec. 28 or once a jurisdiction is approved to begin by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"We will continue to expand vaccinations to nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider as states finalize their distribution plans and receive vaccine allocations," Delnicki said in the email.

For CVS, the intent is to begin on Dec. 28 in 486 nursing and assisted-living facilities in Iowa, which total nearly 50,000 people by their estimate.

According to CVS Corporate Communications Manager Courtney Tavener, the mix of healthcare professionals who will assist in the vaccinations includes: pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians.

"This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines," she wrote in an email.