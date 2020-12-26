Pharmacies playing crucial role in COVID vaccinations at long-term care centers across North Iowa

In the coming weeks, the earliest rounds of vaccinations for COVID-19 are aimed at two groups: health care workers broadly and those who live and work in long-term care facilities.
The former slate of vaccinations is often being covered from within. At Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center, vaccinations of frontline workers on Tuesday were handled in part by colleagues. According to MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader, the hospital's aim was to have 300 to 400 staff members vaccinated by the end of the day.
When it comes to long-term facilities, and the people who live and work there, vaccination responsibilities for COVID are going to be more delegated.
According to Kara Koster, a spokesperson for ABCM, which oversees both Heritage Care and Rehabilitation in Mason City and Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, vaccinations at 31 ABCM facilities in Iowa will come through a pharmacy partnership for long-term care program.
"Very early in the process we partnered with CVS Omnicare to get everything set up so once those dates are determined we’ll begin," Koster said.
The intent is for those vaccinations to start happening next week, but Koster made it clear that such dates aren't solid yet and things can still fluctuate.
"We’ve been told things from the government and then it changes the next week," Koster said.
While ABCM is working through the CVS group to vaccinate its employees and residents, Good Shepherd, which operates seven separate facilities in Mason City, is going a different route.
According to Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger, Walgreens will be assisting with vaccination efforts.
Walgreens spokesperson Emily Delnicki said that the company wasn't able to provide specifics on all the times and locations for vaccinations in Iowa yet but did say that Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states (13 jurisdictions) the week of Dec. 21.
Delnicki then went on to say in an email that the company will begin clinics in an additional 39 states the week of Dec. 28 or once a jurisdiction is approved to begin by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
"We will continue to expand vaccinations to nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider as states finalize their distribution plans and receive vaccine allocations," Delnicki said in the email.
For CVS, the intent is to begin on Dec. 28 in 486 nursing and assisted-living facilities in Iowa, which total nearly 50,000 people by their estimate.
According to CVS Corporate Communications Manager Courtney Tavener, the mix of healthcare professionals who will assist in the vaccinations includes: pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians.
"This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines," she wrote in an email.
Tavener then went on to say that, at some point in 2021, CVS hopes to provide vaccines to the general public in its pharmacy locations across the United States.
At present, there are current outbreaks at 127 long-term care facilities across in Iowa.
In the North Iowa area, as of Dec. 23, there are two outbreaks listed in Butler County (at Maple Manor Village and Valley View Community), three outbreaks in Cerro Gordo (across the Good Shepherd system, at Oakwood and at Rockwell Community Nursing Home), one in Floyd (the Chautauqua Guest Home #2), two in Kossuth (Algona Manor Care Center and Good Samaritan Society-Algona), two in Mitchell (Good Samaritan Society-St. Ansgar and Osage Rehab & Health Care Center) and three in Wright County (Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, Rehabilitation Center of Belmond and Rotary Senor Living).
Over the nine months that the pandemic has impacted the state, there have been 5,195 positive tests for COVID-19 and 1,137 people in long-term care facilities have died with the virus.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.