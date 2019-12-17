Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is part an 11-member bipartisan delegation visiting Israel this week.
The National Association of Secretaries of State, of which Pate is president, partnered with the American Jewish Committee’s Project Interchange to arrange the trip. It includes in-depth discussions on cybersecurity policies and practices at the state, local and federal levels as they relate to business services, election administration and records management.
Included are secretaries of state from Alabama, Alaska, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia and Wyoming.
During the weeklong educational seminar that began Monday, delegation members will conduct discussions with top leaders of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate and focus on collaboration between government, academia and the private sector.
In addition to stops at historic, cultural and religious sites, the delegation will visit Tel Aviv, Haifa, Israel’s northern and southern borders, and Jerusalem.
The delegation also will meet with Palestinian civic and business leaders in Ramallah in the Palestinian Authority.
