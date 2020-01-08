Paul Pate announces new digital outreach program for human trafficking victims

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office has launched a new digital outreach effort to inform survivors of human trafficking and stalking about resources available to them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Two videos will run on Facebook and YouTube promoting Safe at Home (SafeatHome.Iowa.gov) throughout January, which is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Safe at Home — a program with about 600 participants — is an address confidentiality program administrated by Pate’s office that provides survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking with a substitute address to use on all their records, making it harder for their abuser to find them.

The two videos feature Kellie Markey, the founder and executive director of Dorothy’s House, a Des Moines agency that provides services for human trafficking survivors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.