Patience, preparation are key to successful drug investigations

The Cerro Gordo County Jail has seen a barrage of inmates whose charges include drug-related offenses.
According to Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Hepperly, a lot of drug arrests stem from other infractions, such as traffic violations. But a good number of them also come as the result of extensive investigation, which was the case in a mass arrest sweep last week.
On May 18, nine arrest warrants were executed in Cerro Gordo County, resulting in six arrests. Antonio Ochoa Sandoval, 24; Amber D. Willemborg, 35; Kelsey Renee Leduc, 21; and Daniel Lee Vavrik, 54, were each arrested and charged with felony drug counts. Arthur Allen Ketchum, 64, and Brian Barthollomeu Matthias, 32, are facing misdemeanor charges.
Three felony warrants which did not yield arrests were issued for Jacob Daniel Johnson, 30, who is already in prison serving a federal sentence on unrelated charges, and Timothy Charles Cassady, 44, and Crystal Pennington, 32, respectively, who each remain at large.
Hepperly says the apparent uptick in arrests is not necessarily the result of any pointed efforts by area agencies, and that last week's sweep were the culmination of individual investigations that happened to coincide.
Start to finish, a drug investigation is a multifaceted endeavor. One which can take months before an arrest can even be made.
“There’s a lot of different ways these investigations are started,” said Hepperly. “A lot of times it starts with a complaint from the general public, and that kind of puts somebody on our radar.”
When a complaint is made, it’s catalogued and shared with other state drug-enforcement entities, and data on the subject is compiled from there.
“Investigators that work narcotics frequently meet and share information,” Hepperly said. “Through these meetings — it may be something I learned in, say, last December — that we have some new information on that came up today, and we’re able to further investigate because of this new information.”
Once the collected information rises to the threshold of probable cause, investigators will petition a judge for a search warrant. But getting to that point is not often quick.
“You know, it’s not a perfect world where I get information on a Monday morning and by Monday afternoon, I have enough to get a search warrant for a property,” said Hepperly. “It’s usually a long process where it may take weeks to months to have enough information where we’re able to go further with it.”
After warrants are issued, deputies move on to the sometimes disquieting process of executing a search warrant.
“You can never depend on it going the way you planned. There’s just so many different variables that come into play.”
Every search comes with prudent planning by the agencies involved. Deputies and investigators have a briefing ahead of time to go over the warrant and determine the best strategy for entering the property. Precautions are always taken when subjects who are known to be more volatile are involved.
“As far as getting ready to execute a warrant, we do have different tools at our disposal. If we have a violent or potentially violent individual or a particular circumstance where there may be, say, weapons involved, we can use the Special Operations Group.”
Overall, the process is a collaborative one. “We also work closely with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force. My investigator spends a lot of time with the investigators assigned to the drug task force,” said Hepperly. “All of the investigators work together.”
Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders
We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty. And that's the way first responders like it.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night, October 23, at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others. They were selected from nominations sent in by members of the public whose lives were touched by these first responders in their times of need.
The honorees, whose profiles are collected here, are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.
The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT.
The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
