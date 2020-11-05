Patching work begins on South Shore Drive in Clear Lake

Motorists can expect delays and road closures on South Shore Drive due to a patching project that started this week.

Heartland Asphalt, of Mason City, began work on South Shore Drive between Fourth Avenue South and 12th Avenue South Thursday.

Heartland will close one lane at a time to complete the milling and patchwork before moving to the other side of the road.

After completing work on that segment, the crew will move to the area between First Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South.

Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to move traffic through the area during the project.

South Shore Drive between First Avenue South and 12th Avenue South was reconstructed in 2008, and since then, there have been a series of pavement surfacing defects on the segment of roadway.

Last month, the city of Clear Lake solicited a proposal from Heartland Asphalt, the general contractor for the 2008 project, to repair the pavement surface defects, and it agreed to split the cost with the city for the premature failure of the surface.