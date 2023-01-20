Parks and Rec developing new Esports program

Mason City's Parks and Recreation Department is currently seeking funding for an esports gaming room to be located at the department's Green Room.

According to Brian Pauly, superintendent of recreation for the city, the concept has been in development for a number of years but gained steam late spring of last year. He estimates that the program could be ready as early as this summer.

In developing the project, staff collaborated with Ryan Anderson, director of Center Point, Iowa's own Parks and Recreation. Anderson got his start in Vinton, Iowa where he developed Iowa's first esports league. While the program started small, in the first year of operation one of his athletes earned a college scholarship and is working toward his graduation today.

Anderson expanded both the Vinton and Center Point programs into the local high schools. With colleges offering gaming development and other related fields of study, esports league play offers students an opportunity to add relevant extracurricular activities to college applications.

Anderson noted the skill, teamwork and interaction goes along with the sport, and emphasized that gamers involved in league play have the same focus and drive found in conventional sports. "The inclusivity is what makes it great. Kids [who use] a wheelchair can play right next to the football star," he said.

Total cost for the project is $13,000, of which $1,600 has already been secured. Pauly states that the city is applying for grants for the remaining funds. Those funds will pay for eight gaming stations featuring a Nintendo Switch, professional controllers and gaming chair.

The department originally considered personal computers but ultimately chose the Nintendo Switch for its large game library and ease of updates and maintenance.

The room will also offer a gaming couch, virtual reality headsets and a projector screen. Once the project is up and running, Pauly says the space will be available for rental and even drop-in play.

Mason City's prospective esports league will feature games like SmashBros, Rocket League, Mario Kart and Fortnite that offer gameplay with family-friendly themes. Pauly acknowledges that Fortnite does include guns, but the cartoon-style characters and outlandish action has won the game kudos with families.

The department's eventual goal is to offer league play for kids age 10 and up, although no one is ruling out the possibility that grown-ups could get to play, too.