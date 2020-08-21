Overnight burglary attempt in Mason City leads to arrests

Two people are facing charges after police say they were caught inside a storage unit which didn't belong to them early Friday morning.
Around 12:15 a.m., the Mason City Police Department responded to a call that two suspects were seen on a security camera walking around and possibly breaking into units at A-1 Security Self Storage, located at 4067 S Federal Ave., according to a press release.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers opened the door of a unit which was missing a padlock, where they discovered Shelly Ann Hitchcock, 40, of Rockwell, and Thomas Bernard Hitchcock, 48, of Mason City.
The suspects were arrested and both charged with felony third-degree burglary. Thomas Hitchcock also faces charges of possession of burglary tools and violation of a no-contact order.
Shelly Hitchcock was also found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest and faces seemingly unrelated drug charges as well.
The pair is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on bail of over $6,000 apiece.
Mason City police are still investigating the incident, and ask anyone with knowledge of the crime to contact them at 641-421-3600, or to call CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
