Osage woman lends her strength to others

Katie Bielefeld is a powerlifter.

In a gym in Las Vegas called Sin City Iron, Bielefeld set Iowa records for her weight class. She also qualified for world competition in the open category. While there is no set date for lifting at a world event, Bielefeld hopes to travel abroad in 2022. It will be a year in the making, as the Nevada State Championship took place in May of 2021.

Until then, she will busy enough as a strength coach at Calloused Fitness in Osage.

Metric

The desert was good to Bielefeld.

Las Vegas was a United States Powerlifting Association competition, and USPA scores are determined by an athlete’s performance in three events, squat, dead lift and bench press. That is called full power. Qualifying for worlds requires a combined weight of at least 744 pounds. Bielefeld’s Iowa records are for squat and bench.

There are two divisions of competition, drug tested and not drug tested, and she competes in the former.

Bielefeld began powerlifting in 2016. In 2018 and 2019, her youngest two children were born, so she had to work around life as a mother to keep in shape. In part due to COVID-19, Las Vegas was her first time back in an organized competition.

Husband Jordan travels with her as part of her team, which is the family Bielefeld. They have five children. Jordan’s official title is handler, and his duties include adding weight to the bar.

For each pregnancy, around a month after giving birth, Bielefeld resumes her weight training regimen. As a coach she does not suggest that for most women, who she feels should work with a doctor. However, a medical professional once told her she should not lift as much after having five children.

“A second opinion was in order,” Jordan said.

Bielefeld competes in the 67.5 kilogram weight class, or approximately 148 pounds. The metric system has fooled Jordan before. At one event, he put the wrong weight on the bar.

“My only goal going into the competition was to lift 300 off the floor,” Bielefeld said.

But Jordan just missed the mark. It was their first competition, so both husband and wife were rookies.

“I didn’t know about the kilograms thing, so I set it in pounds,” Jordan said.

When Bielefeld informed him the weight was metric, Jordan hurried to correct his mistake, and in his haste he calculated the wrong amount. It was her third and final attempt of the competition, therefore Bielefeld was not pleased to have just missed her goal. She still remembers the exact weight Jordan put on, 297.2 pounds. For Bielefeld’s handler, it was a lesson learned.

Jordan’s other job is to entertain the children while their mom lifts.

Qualifying for worlds was another, better accident. They knew Bielefeld was performing well enough for nationals, so Jordan kept stacking on plates. “She was lifting so well, I said hey, let’s bump these numbers up.” It was only until after the competition that they realized she had hit the world mark.

Power

As a weightlifter, Bielefeld can pull from her personal experience. Her motivation to become a strength coach came from an earlier pregnancy, when she wanted to get back in shape. She decided it would be less expensive to attend college for exercise science.

It was Jordan who first encouraged his wife to compete. “We were pulling up her numbers, and I asked her why she wasn’t doing it for competition. She said, ‘I couldn’t do that.’” Jordan eventually convinced her otherwise.

After attending one event as a spectator, the training began. When she entered her first competition, her opponents encouraged her to do her best.

“All these women just want you to have a good time and kill it,” Bielefeld said.

A large crowd watches the competitions, but after weigh-in, Bielefeld is not nervous. “I don’t have anything to prove.”

One of the motivations for Bielefeld is the opportunity to give back. When she’s not breaking records, she also participates in weightlifting events to help children in need.

In July, after being invited to participate in support of HopeKids, she will compete in the Relentless Competition in Apple Valley, Minn. She is currently raising money for the cause, and any donation over $100 gets an Osage business’ logo displayed on her singlet.

According to its website, HopeKids attempts to restore and transform the lives of children with cancer or other life-threatening medical conditions. “I'm hoping to be paired with a kid and family of HopeKids, and if I am, I'll continue to share his or her story on my social media platforms,” Bielefeld said.

Additionally, Calloused Fitness is a sponsor of the Women’s Barbell Classic hosted by Raise the Bar Initiative out of Des Moines, which is a female strength movement.

“There is purpose for your power,” Bielefeld said.

Calloused Fitness

For Bielefeld, power comes from routine. That is why she started Calloused Fitness.

In Osage, Bielefeld’s gym is an attached garage off her house. She also offers online training. At one time she had over 50 customers, but currently she coaches 14 online. She also holds five to six in-person sessions a day. The Internet allows women more freedom in scheduling.

She has clients from a few streets away, but she also had a person contact her from the Philippines.

“It’s my way of changing the narrative that you have to be a certain size in order to be strong,” Bielefeld said of why she started Calloused Fitness. She prefers women concentrate on the weight on the bar, and she outsources nutrition to a registered dietician. “Some women don’t feel like they should be able to be powerful.

“I do it for personal-best celebrations you don’t normally get from being on a diet. There are women out there trying to do their best, to make their physical peak without a weight innuendo of just trying to be skinny or meeting a socially acceptable standard.”

Calloused Fitness recently became a member of the Osage Chamber of Commerce. She started it in a basement of one of their homes in 2006.

Since then, the Bielefeld family has relocated seven times for Jordan’s work as a wind industry technician, from as far away as Laramie, Wyo. to back home in Mitchell County. Jordan’s plan is to move his wife’s business into the same outbuilding where he started his own company UpTower.

After the pandemic’s isolation, Bielefeld is now busier than ever, with a waiting list. “We’re getting more people into gyms in general here in town and getting them more confident in what they’re doing.”

Her clientele are often members of other Osage fitness centers such as the Cedar River Complex and Scott’s Pumphouse and Fitness.

Jordan appreciates the gratification his wife gets from helping women be successful, because he sees it every day.

“That’s her drive,” he said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

