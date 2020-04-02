You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Osage teacher Brent Jennings finds quick way to make masks for healthcare workers
0 comments

Osage teacher Brent Jennings finds quick way to make masks for healthcare workers

Brent Jennings

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Osage coach and Industrial Arts teacher Brent Jennings demonstrates how he makes face guards at home which will be donated to health care workers.

 Via Facebook

As a shop teacher and wrestling coach at Osage High School, Brent Jennings has found a useful way to pass his now abundant amounts of free time. 

On Wednesday night, Jennings posted a video on Facebook showing a quick way to make disposable face shields for healthcare workers. All it takes is a piece of clear overhead projector sheet, double-stick tape, a piece of foam, a little bit of Coban wrap (a self-adherent medical wrap), and some scissors.

So far, Jennings said he has made around 75-80 of the face shields, and with the materials he has on hand, he anticipates that he can make around 80 more, which he will donate to Mitchell County Health.

Face masks and protective equipment for health workers have been in short supply since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with school shut down, Jennings decided to try to help out the overworked health care workers. 

"I just knew that there was a shortage," Jennings said. "As a teacher and a coach sitting at home without a ton to do, I was looking for ways to help. That's probably one of the easiest ways I can help out."

Jennings talked with Osage physician Mark Haganman to see if he could help make the face shields. After seeing a sample of the masks used by the hospital, Jennings asked on social media for people to donate materials. 

"It's pretty simple and rudimentary, but it does the trick," Jennings said. "We're making them for the hospital, and then I had the county health department ask me to up their stockpile."

Those who want to learn how to make the face shields can go to Jennings' Facebook or Twitter page. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News