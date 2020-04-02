Osage teacher Brent Jennings finds quick way to make masks for healthcare workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a shop teacher and wrestling coach at Osage High School, Brent Jennings has found a useful way to pass his now abundant amounts of free time.

On Wednesday night, Jennings posted a video on Facebook showing a quick way to make disposable face shields for healthcare workers. All it takes is a piece of clear overhead projector sheet, double-stick tape, a piece of foam, a little bit of Coban wrap (a self-adherent medical wrap), and some scissors.

So far, Jennings said he has made around 75-80 of the face shields, and with the materials he has on hand, he anticipates that he can make around 80 more, which he will donate to Mitchell County Health.

Face masks and protective equipment for health workers have been in short supply since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with school shut down, Jennings decided to try to help out the overworked health care workers.

"I just knew that there was a shortage," Jennings said. "As a teacher and a coach sitting at home without a ton to do, I was looking for ways to help. That's probably one of the easiest ways I can help out."