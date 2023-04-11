Bob Patterson wears his heart on his sleeve. And he does not like surprises.

Patterson is senior road captain for the Indiana Patriot Guard, a group of citizens who travel across the country to honor veterans at funerals and other functions.

The Patriot Guard started in part because of the Westboro Baptist Church, which protested at veterans’ funerals, claiming that soldiers were dying because of America’s decadence and immorality. Their signs read, “Thank God for dead soldiers.” But the Patriot Guard decided they had a higher calling beyond hatred to honor veterans.

“It’s truly an honor to do everything we do,” Patterson said.

Larry Klemesrud is director of Mitchell County Veterans Affairs. Recently, Larry Klemesrud, director of Mitchell County Veterans affairs he and Patterson’s wife, Jerry, along with his sister, convinced Patterson to return to his hometown of Osage. However, Patterson did not know exactly why he was coming back to Mitchell County.

Flags

One day, Patterson was flying flags in his yard, and someone drove by and told him he was the problem with the country. Therefore Patterson placed all of his flags in his yard. Around 100 fluttered in the breeze. Then he left to ride with the Patriot Guard as an escort to a veteran’s funeral.

While he was gone, a man named John Smith III, president of Midwest Metal Products in Muncie, Ind., left on his porch five metal emblems for each branch of the United States service – Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard. Smith had seen Patterson’s flags in his yard, and felt the urge to repay Patterson in kind.

When Patterson got home, he called Smith and asked him what he was supposed to do with these metal emblems. Smith replied that the choice was up to Patterson.

Patterson has known Klemesrud all of his life. When he was young, he would wait for Klemesrud to return home from the Air Force. He lived across the street. Patterson was around four years old. The two would play football, and for Patterson as a young boy, that meant something.

Patterson and Klemesrud lost track of each other until the age of social media, when old friends could find each other no matter where they lived.

Eventually Patterson decided Klemesrud should have the service emblems.

“The amount of kindness that Bob Patterson has for veterans – the service he has provided for veterans all over this country – he’s escorted people from Arizona to Arlington National Cemetery,” Klemesrud said. “I couldn’t think of a better place than putting them up here in the courthouse.”

He asked Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster if the service emblems could hang outside her office, across from the Purple Heart wall, and Foster approved.

“Osage is my absolute favorite place,” Patterson said. “There wasn’t really a choice after I thought about it. This is the best spot for them.”

At first Patterson told Klemesrud he would ship them, but he ended up transporting them to the Mitchell County Courthouse in person. As Patterson cruised around his home town back from Indiana, Klemesrud called him and asked when he would return to Osage next. Patterson is a frequent visitor, and let Klemesrud know it would not be long.

Klemesrud decided to honor Patterson with a plaque, but to make it a surprise. The plaque with Patterson’s name on it would hang on the wall with the service emblems. But there was one last barrier.

“I had to figure out a way to get him back here,” Klemesrud said.

Klemesrud informed Patterson's sister of his plan.

“She had a heck of a time getting him to come out,” Klemesrud said. “She had the hard job. Bob’s wife put her foot down. She only told him half of the story. Now he knows the rest of the story.”

Klemesrud said Patterson was suspicious.

“He didn’t know what was going on,” Klemesrud said. “He doesn’t like surprises. Well, this was a total surprise to him.”

Service

On March 30, Patterson stood with his wife in front of the service emblems, holding the plaque presented by Klemesrud as television reporters filmed the scene.

Patterson’s father, Ray Patterson, was a teacher, a coach and a counselor for the Osage Community School District. His roots were deep in Mitchell County. However, when Bob Patterson was in his freshman year, his father went to work for the American Legion’s national headquarters in Indianapolis.

Ray Patterson was in the Navy and served in the Korean War.

“As much as Ray did for the Legion and for veterans, the fact his son donated (the emblems), I thought it would be nice to place it on the wall in memory of Ray and his wife,” Klemesrud said. “I thought it was fitting. What he did was a gesture to all veterans, past, present and future. He’s quite a guy.”

Patterson said that his father means everything to him. When Patterson got in trouble, his father straightened him out, and Patterson still appreciates it.

He once tried to quit school and run away to find a military recruiter. At the recruiting office in Indianapolis, he told them he wanted to join the Army. In 20 minutes, his father was standing in that room with him. The recruiter knew his dad and had called him immediately. For medical reasons, Patterson was not able to join the service, and it hurt.

Since 2014, the Patriot Guard is how Patterson is able to serve. Patterson takes long trips and flies his flags in part because Vietnam veterans did not get the reception they deserved, and he wants to make sure that never happens again. For every Westboro Baptist Church, there is a Bob Patterson.

“We’re here to stop rioters from rioting and ruining a funeral,” Patterson said. “And that’s what they did.”

Patterson said those in the Patriot Guard must learn how to weep while riding a motorcycle or standing in a flag line, watching as veterans are interred, their service not belittled or forgotten. The riders get saluted. They get hugged.

“It’s the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done,” Patterson said.