Osage grad wins grant for African trip to help Kenyan women build their own business

That’s where the next part comes into play: helping women who buy and sell fish connect with fish farmers who have fish. Essentially, it’s like Uber, but with fish. But more on that later.

A second Mandela Washington Fellow in 2017 was Caroline Odera, who founded a program called WISE Kenya. They put on programs to help women get started in business in the Lake Victoria basin.

“Caroline was an ideal person for us to bring on our team, because she knew a lot of the women in the area,” Johanns said.

Additional University of Iowa team members are Kelly Bedeian, assistant director and grants administrator of the Institute for International Business, and Kimm Harris of the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at the U of I.

The training program

The group will put on two, three-day programs, with 15 women participating in each program. The participants will be women from Kisumu and Homabay (both counties in the Lake Victoria basin of Kenya) who work in the fish trade.

The first program will be led mostly by the University of Iowa team members, while Okech and Odera observe. In the second program, the two will take on a more active role so they can be prepared to hold programs themselves in the future.