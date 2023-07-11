At the July 10 Osage City Council meeting, Abby Palsic was sworn in as the new Osage city clerk. She replaces Cathy Penney, who is retiring after nearly 36 years. Palsic takes her seat beside Osage Mayor Steve Cooper.

• In other business, city elections are coming up later this year. For the nomination petition, based on Iowa State Code, a candidate needs 25 signatures for a town the size of Osage. Deadline to submit papers is Sept. 21. The first day to turn them in is Aug. 28.

According to Palsic, the seats of Councilmembers Darla Olson, Judy Voaklander, Brian Adams and Brian Fangmeier will be up for election. Mayor is also on the ballot.

• The City Council discussed the Cedar River Complex ride share program. It is called Project Bike Share.

“This is a new program they’re looking to do at the CRC,” Cooper said.

According to Cooper, this will provide people with bicycles they can rent, with various stations in Osage where bikes can be picked up and dropped off when people are done with them.

“This will enhance the use of our trails,” Cooper said. “Our trail system should be growing a little bit. There’s been some movement with Valent (BioSciences) putting in some trails down in their prairie area. (Public Works Director Brock Waters) and I have had some discussion that the city’s trail should eventually hook up to that trail. That will enhance our trail system, it will enhance theirs.

“The CRC did some research and came up with what consider to be a pretty good program. They have sent out letters asking for the community’s support. There has been a lot of interest in this program already.”

Cooper indicated the program has begun to receive donations. He added there are different sponsorship levels.

“Talking with (Waters), seeing that this is going to be a community project, we wondered if the City would consider possibly using some of our hotel/motel tax money to go toward tourism, and have this as a tourist project,” Cooper said.

Cooper would like to help purchase bicycles and docking stations.

“It seems to be a viable project,” Cooper said. “They were talking about having docking stations, one downtown, one at the CRC.” Cooper did not know where else there might be docking stations placed. There was talk of putting a docking station near the motels and hotels in town.

“A lot of the people that are brought in at Valent stay at the AmericInn, and they come here thinking we have taxi cabs and Ubers, and we don’t,” Cooper said. “This would give them the opportunity to come downtown.”

According to Cooper, a Mitchell County supervisor contacted the program saying the county might be interested in being involved because of its trail system.

Cooper suggested a stipend of $2,500.

“This way other businesses in town will give it too,” said Voaklander. “If the City just gives too much, they’re going to say, ‘Well, the City can support it.’”

According to Cooper, people would pay for the bike service by using credit card.

“It seems to work in other places,” Cooper said. “They do have some issues with picking up bikes and taking them to a docking station, but those people are going to continue to be charged for the use of the bike unless they take it to a docking station.”

Cooper indicated the program could start out small, with between 10 to 15 bicycles. Another issue would be storage during the winter. Maintenance would be necessary. According to Cooper there are around seven or eight companies that make systems like this.

Rochester has a similar system, Cooper said.

“If they start small, I think I would do that,” Voaklander said. “If you start too big, and it doesn’t work, then you’ve put a lot of money into it. A lot of people do own their own bikes, and I guess I’d have to wait and see what’s it’s going to cost to rent one.”

Olson said it could also be a service for people from out of town, hence the use of the hotel/motel funds as tourism.

The City Council voted to provide $3,000 to the program.

• The City Council discussed the use of golf carts, ATVs and UTVs in town. For those interested in knowing the rules, they can contact Osage City Hall at 641-732-3709.

Adams said he had been approached about UTVs on Main Street.

“No, they cannot be on Main Street or North or South 7th Street,” Adams said.

“We had a picnic last Saturday, and numerous ones were up and down 7th Street,” said Councilmember Larry Mork. “They’re being parked on Main Street, which means they’re driving on Main Street.”

Osage Police Chief Brian Wright said there were many UTVs in town. He spoke to one UTV owner about what was correct practice, and they now do not ride where they should not.

“We get them on trails every now and again,” Wright said. Wright said that golf carts with license plates can go on Main Street.

“A lot of this is just educating the public,” Cooper said.

• Waters said there was an issue with deer within city limits. Osage has had to scoop up a few dead deer.

“We are aware of complaints,” Waters said. “They’re pretty comfortable once they get inside of city limits.”

Olson, who is director of Mitchell County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said that despite the fact Osage’s community garden is fenced, deer have eaten some of what is being grown there.

• Wright reported that the man they are looking at as a new hire on the police department has a four-year degree and would be eligible for the Hawkeye Regional Law Enforcement Academy, which takes less time – 12 weeks instead of 16 weeks.

“He’s a pretty good candidate,” Wright said. “I can’t say his name yet. He just did the psych test on Sunday, and we’ve got a physical lined up for him tomorrow, and we’ll know a little more.”