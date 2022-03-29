Osage artist Mary Ann Marreel draws upon her past

Mary Ann Marreel leans over her desk, drawing outward from the eyes until the face of Kevin Costner appears. This work of art has taken her months of labor.

On an average day at Fox River Mills in Osage, Marreel machines socks on second shift. Her job title is knitter. Every knitter is assigned a mechanic, and it is her husband who fixes Marreel’s machines. For 33 years, time has drifted by inside assembly line boxes. At a certain point, art had passed far from her mind.

“Life happens and you put it to the side,” she said of drawing.

For decades, Marreel’s pencils remained untouched. Fifteen years ago, that changed. Some inner voice compelled her to pick up an instructional art book. In this new beginning the book’s pages were her only teachers.

Being realistic had kept her from art. Unlike masters of the Renaissance, she had no benefactor to fund her work. There were bills to pay and dachshunds to feed. Today, her dogged pursuit of another kind of realism informs her life, which is now filled with the contrast of shadow and light that an admirer can almost touch.

Ode to Joy

For the past two months she has stared at Costner’s face, this man who from a cornfield, called Iowa "heaven."

In elementary school, Marreel was the artist, the one other students considered a magician.

On the farm, though her duties were more mundane, her family inspired her to keep drawing.

“The power of encouragement is a wonderful thing,” Marreel said.

In 1983, she graduated from Northeast Hamilton High School in Blairsburg, straight up the interstate from Des Moines. She was voted most artistic in her class. Her art teacher Ron Dinsdale is a renowned sculptor in the metro area.

After leaving home and pursuing a business degree, her pencils and charcoal sticks got stuffed in a drawer. There are no art classes in business school. Her first job out of college was in Osage.

In 2007, the internet proved useful as Marreel sought to once again master her work. For all of her skill, she focuses most on what needs improvement. But even this self-criticism is an ode to joy.

“I’m making progress,” she said. “There are all styles of art, but I like realism. It’s a high compliment if someone says it looks just like a photo.”

Marreel works from the eyes out. The drawing stares back at her in that first stage, though they do not yet have a body to inhabit. For her, hair is the most difficult feature to illustrate.

“If you don’t have the eyes set right, the rest is never going to matter,” Marreel said.

Marreel's education is ongoing. Her husband travels with her to workshops, making sure she is stocked with the tools she needs. Everyone in her life contributes. It was a neighbor who led her to the Mitchell County Fine Arts Council.

“There are a lot of good people who care about art,” she said. “Pat Mackin is very enthusiastic.”

Mackin is chairman of the council.

“You see the talent brought together to do these things,” Mackin said before last summer’s Cedar Arts Fest. “There are people in the county who do top-notch work, and a lot of people don’t know about it. We like to bring that into the light.”

Vision

Larger drawings can take Marreel three months to complete. Evenings and weekends are her playtime, her chance to sit in an attitude of prayer and breathe life into this roomful of eyes. She has difficulty letting them go. For her, selling her work would remove this exultation.

In short, drawing is fun.

“I want to do it for the sake of art,” Marreel said. “If I had to make money from it, I wouldn’t enjoy my work. The Lord blessed me with the ability to draw. It is a powerful force.”

When it comes to drawing, her work is play. It usually lasts for a few hours after Fox River, longer on weekends. In her office, a clock ticks audibly as she leans over her desk, watched by a myriad of faces covering the walls.

There is a replicate of her mother’s senior picture from 1950.

“I love drawing people with character,” Marreel said. Older folks in the room have developed callouses, their features worn, pensive, sorrowful and alive.

Woody Harrelson hangs above her desk. She saw the photograph on the cover of a magazine in the check-out aisle and was struck by the complexity of his expression. The mercurial actor obliged Marreel by sitting for the portrait.

One of the most difficult steps comes before Marreel has even laid graphite to papyrus. She must find a subject, and the decision is not simple. Not all of them appear in the magazine rack at the grocery store. Though their mouths might be closed, they must speak to her.

“You get a vision in your mind,” Marreel said.

From that dream comes a plan.

One of her drawings is from a photographer named Robert Osborne, who gave permission for Marreel to use his pictures. It will travel to the Iowa State Fair this August. In the past, other drawings have found their way to Des Moines.

Her state fair artwork includes a photograph of her father holding up a fish, which thanks to Marreel is bigger than the one that hung from his stringer that day. In another drawing of her mother, she is sitting on their porch with a chicken in her lap, feeding it bread.

“Mom and dad went to the state fair as drawings,” Marreel said.

On the wall beside her desk, there is a hanger thick with blue ribbons. In the relative quiet of her office, however, no award is large enough to overshadow her work.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

