On July 17, the Osage Community School Board met.

Ryan Flickinger said he became frustrated in his first year as activities director with season sports passes, and he would like to go to a new system for 2023-24.

“I spoke with a lot of other districts in the area,” Flickinger said. “They make it simple. They make it that way so it’s accessible and affordable. We have a lot of people involved in a lot of different things, so instead of having mom and dad come buy a fall season pass and then buy a winter season pass, and then making sure they have the passes – I noticed coming to the gates there’s been passes probably from 1980, they’ve been flashed at the door – I wanted to wipe the slate clean and make it simple.”

Flickinger proposed an all-season pass, which the majority of the school districts in the area do, $100 for adults and $50 for senior citizens.

“We want them all to come to the games,” Flickinger said. “We have an older community, and they all really support Osage athletics.”

Flickinger said the school must be aware of the increased cost of holding sporting events, and charge accordingly. Before summer started, the cost for referees per year was $23,000, and that is increasing because of the referee shortage.

“I’m not trying to nickel and dime everybody, but our costs do increase,” Flickinger said. “I count the money after every single game, and I say, ‘This makes no sense that we only made this amount of money at this game with how many people were here.’

“I fund everything we do in athletics, and it gets more expensive every single year. There’s a cost to success as well, and we’re really successful right now. Where’s that money going to come from? This is a tasteful way of doing it without breaking everyone’s banks. I’m going by what most districts do. This is not an uncommon thing.”

The school board approved the all-season pass, $100 for adults and $50 for senior citizens.

• In other business, Schwamman reported that replacing softball and football lights had become a big project, which they have considered doing since 2021. Quotes for new lights have gone up since 2021, a trend most likely to continue. The quote is $20,000 for new softball lights and $24,000 for new football lights.

The current softball lights were installed in 1968.

“So they’ve really gotten their use out of them,” Schwamman said. “They’re not very efficient. They obviously spark during games. We had to shut them down during one of our games this year. I think we can do better.

“The problem is they’re not getting any cheaper. The football lights went up about $6,000. When we put the new scoreboard in for football last year, those lights are from 1986.”

Flickinger described the problems with the current lights:

“You have to turn one on, wait a while – if you do it too soon you could lose power to all of it. Then you have to turn the other switch on. It’s quite the process.”

Schwamman said the other consideration is energy efficiency. If the current football lights are on from 6:30 p.m. until after 10 p.m., it takes more money to run them than it would for newer lights. Schwamman estimated it to be thousands of dollars more per year to run the current lighting system.

Every time the football lights were used for a sporting event, according to Schwamman, it costs over $2,000 a Friday night.

“There is significant cost savings,” Flickinger said. “Our lights are on a lot.”

During track meets, there are dark spots in certain areas. This year, one athlete ran into someone warming up.

“There is a little bit of a liability on our turns because the light doesn’t cover it well in those areas,” Flickinger said.

Schwamman said the school would be able to afford new lights out of the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL).

“It’s something I believe will be a great fix to what is going on,” Schwamman said. “In the fall they could do the pole work in the softball field.”

However, new football lights could not be complete by this fall, but it could be done by track season.

The school board voted to purchase new football and softball lights from Iowa company Musco lighting, with costs including installation.

“Osage Community Schools and the community have gotten great use out of both sets of lights,” Schwamman said. “There are very few places in Iowa that have 1968 lights running still, or 1986 lights, for that matter. I’m confident in saying this is a good move-ahead purchase.”

• Schwamman reported that for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, Osage is almost 100% staffed.

“There are very few districts in the state that are as blessed as we are right now,” Schwamman said.

• Schwamman reported that Osage had received 18 solar panels.

“We’re working with the company out of Decorah on where the solar panels can go,” she said. “(A company employee) helped us. They’re doing most of the solar panels in north Iowa because he’s the expert on that. It’s taking him longer because they’re really busy.

“There are some tax rebates even as a school district, even as a non-profit (we can take advantage of). That’s why we’re so busy. How else can solar panels be used to offset people’s energy costs?”

• This was the first meeting for student board representative Annaliese Arciniega.

“After rigorous interviews and competition, as far as they did their letters of recommendation, Annaliese was our selection,” Schwamman said. “We’re excited to have her here.”

“I’m excited to be here and have this experience,” Arciniega said.

School Board President Rick Sletten indicated he was glad the role of student representative turned into a competition.

“We used to look for somebody, but now we have more than one person who wants to do it,” Sletten said.

• Schwamman reported that the trap shooting team went to national competition again this year. Alexa Thyer made the finals. Schwamman reported that Thyer finished 11th by shooting a 97 out of 100 in the finals.

“Which is just incredible,” Schwamman said. “She shot a 99 out of 100 to get to the finals.”

Board member Todd Frein said he had spoken with Thyer’s mother.

“When she shot the 99 out of 100, when she missed, the whole crowd gasped,” Frein said. “Because she was on a role.”

“If you look what Alexa’s done over her last three years of making state and earning the state title, she will be the Annie Oakley of our school for quite some time,” Schwamman said. “I’m not saying she’ll never be dethroned, but it’s quite the honor.”

• The board also approved its legislative priorities as preschool, school safety, mental health and supplemental aid.