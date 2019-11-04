It's been a good long while since Everett Jeffries lived in Mason City and made stopping off at the historic St. John Baptist Church at 715 Sixth St. SW a part of his routine.
He grew up in town shining shoes, playing the pinball machine at the Park Inn Hotel and attending worship every week at the church his dad helped shepherd. Jeffries wasn't too good at pinball but the shoe shining and other jobs brought in a modest amount of coin. And that church was home for him.
Nowadays, at 82 years old, Jeffries is trying to enjoy as much of the weather that Newport News, Virginia, has to offer. But he still makes it back to Iowa. Jeffries' roots run deep and even now he wonders if the church that fundamentally shaped him will likely be the death of him.
"My sister told me St. John is gonna be the death of me," he confessed.
Before then, Jeffries said that he'd like to see the church restored to its former glory.
Since about 1998, four years before the church was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, an effort Jeffries aided in, there have been attempts to revitalize the 24-foot-by-56-foot rectangular church that was a welcoming place for African American residents of Mason City in the early part of the 20th century.
The church was built between 1937 and 1940 with limestone from the 1894 Grant School, which had recently been demolished. The congregation, formed in 1918, had previously met in a rented labor hall and in homes. A stone placed near the cornerstone of the church was found on the Knob Creek farm near Hodgenville, Kentucky, where Abraham Lincoln spent his early boyhood.
In 2013, the church was donated by its parent historical foundation to the group "Assisting Life to Youth with Adverse Demands" or ALYAD. The idea was to use a part of the building for services to aid families and children in foster care but, largely due to lack of funding and supplies, those plans stalled.
Even with setbacks, Jeffries isn't dissuaded. He still believes the church can be a monument again and has tried to help Marcia Boster, who has poured a lot of time and effort into this new restoration, however he can. He still has a bevy artifacts and documents to hand
And the reason's relatively simple.
"The church was special," Jeffries said. "Just the camaraderie and the different people that came to St. John. It was mostly African American but everybody was welcome. It was a good place to grow up in. We all did very well from where we started."
It was home.
Jeffries can still remember a time, in his own life in Mason City, where there certain parts of town he wasn't made to feel comfortable.
"There were some places in downtown Mason City we wasn’t supposed to go because they didn’t want us there," he said. Sometimes being out too late was forbidden.
Were that physical beacon and refuge to be restored, Jeffries still knows there's a part of the process that can't be repeated.
"The historic part doesn’t come from the building itself, it comes from the black community that was in that neighborhood."
