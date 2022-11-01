 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orchard woman accused of stealing more than $21,000

Theresa Ann Farmer

 Photo courtesy of the Floyd County Jail

An Orchard, Iowa, woman is facing up to 40 years in prison after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from her employer located in Charles City over the past 10 years.

According to court records, 59-year-old Theresa Ann Farmer has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit cards in Floyd County. 

The affidavits state that Farmer stole the money starting in 2012 and ending this year from Eggert, Erb, & Ellingson law firm. At least some of the money was allegedly stolen by unauthorized use of company credit cards. 

A warrant for Farmer's arrest was issued on Oct. 7 and she was taken into custody by Floyd County sheriff's deputies on Oct. 15. She posted a $40,000 cash bond the following day. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28 was waived and no other court dates have been set. 

