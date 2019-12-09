Operation Christmas Meal, a free pork loin giveaway for families across Iowa who aren’t planning a Christmas meal due to financial circumstances, has already begun, with forthcoming event locations to include Mason City and Osage, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms have announced.
This year, Operation Christmas Meal will give away 18,000 boneless pork loin roasts at 14 different events across Iowa.
Operation Christmas Meal kicked of Friday, Dec. 6 at 5 a.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, and it will end on Thursday, Dec. 19 Osage at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, taking place from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Mason City event will take place the same day as Osage: Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other locations within that timeframe will include Webster City, Eldora, Parkersbug, Lenox, Osceola, Humeston, Iowa Falls, Carroll, Storm Lake, Pocahontas and Hampton.
Now in its ninth year, Operation Christmas Meal has provided more than 820,000 Christmas meals to Iowa families. The event has become a holiday tradition for the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, with hundreds of Iowa Select Farms employees volunteering to hand out pork loins year after year.
“During an especially difficult time for families in need, Operation Christmas Meal helps create a happy holiday for all Iowans, no matter their circumstances or level of income,” said Jen Sorenson, Communications Director of Iowa Select Farms. “The event is free and open to anyone in need.”
Operation Christmas Meal’s new component
A new component of Operation Christmas Meal is aimed at increasing awareness of local hunger and helping even more families during the holiday season.
You have free articles remaining.
The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms is awarding cases of pork loins and $250 cash to FFA, 4-H and school-based organizations throughout the local areas of each regional Operation Christmas Meal.
The donations will help student organizations host a community meal, organize and distribute holiday food baskets, or come up with their own idea for providing a meal to families in need.
“This is a great opportunity for students to better understand hunger, plan their own unique project or event while also partnering with organizations that provide different areas of support to local families,” said Sorenson. FFA and 4-H clubs will also be provided event kits with aprons, placemats, table tents and meat thermometers.
About the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation
The Hansens, who founded Iowa Select Farms and New Modern Concepts in Iowa Falls, Iowa, established the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation in 2006 to work with philanthropic organizations to relieve hunger, support military families and strengthen efforts to find a cure for childhood cancer while improving the quality of life for cancer patients.
The complete schedule for 2019 Operation Christmas meal is:
- Des Moines, Iowa State Fairgrounds—Friday, December 6, 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
- Webster City, Webster City Hy-Vee—Tuesday, December 10, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Eldora, Hardin County Courthouse—Tuesday, December 10, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Parkersburg, MidWestOne Bank—Tuesday, December 10, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Lenox, East Iowa Street—Thursday, December 12, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Osceola, Clarke County Fairgrounds—Thursday, December 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Humeston, Broad Street—Thursday, December 12, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Iowa Falls, Iowa Select Farms office—Friday, December 13, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Carroll, Bomgaars Supply—Tuesday, December 17, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Storm Lake, Upper Des Moines Opportunity—Tuesday, December 17, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Pocahontas, Iowa Select Farms Warehouse—Tuesday, December 17, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Hampton, Farmers Cooperative Elevator—Thursday, December 19, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Mason City—Thursday, December 19, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Osage, Mitchell County Fairgrounds—Thursday, December 19, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The most heartwarming stories of 2019
Take a look back at some of 2019's most heartwarming stories.
For much of Cindy Mostrom’s life she has been searching for answers about her mother.
On Monday morning, area farmers from Winnebago County joined forces to help life-long community members and farm family La Vurne and Sharon Jo…
And according to Pete, that wide online support has materialized into a renewed physical presence.
The Mason City Community Based Outpatient Clinic in the Westbrook building on South Pierce Avenue is going mobile.
Since September, the Mason City Community Based Outpatient Clinic for veterans has offered traditional chiropractic and acupunctural care. But a few months farther back, in February, they began offering “battlefield acupuncture,” which is something else entirely.
November is National Adoption Month, and there are local children in need of adoptive or foster parents. Scot and Terri Orton are two Mason City parents of six adopted kids and one foster kid and the recent legal guardians of another.
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
A Clear Lake couple fundraising to bring their sons home from Africa have nearly reached their goal.
Bob and Linda Sanger have supported the Britt and West Hancock communities for more than 50 years.
Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes never imagined their lives the way they are now.
"We gather today to remember our military personnel. We acknowledge that their service provides for our security, gives us the freedom to speak our mind, to vote, to worship and to pursue the good of our neighbors."
23-year-old Carson King got more Busch than he bargained for.
A Clear Lake business is thanking the community for its support over the weekend.
With a friend’s recent diagnosis of leukemia, West Hancock High School senior Nora Clark decided to sell cupcakes to raise money to help with …
'Like nothing I've ever seen': Worth County snowmobilers rescue stranded drivers during blizzard (with photos)
NORTHWOOD - Several snowmobilers helped rescue stranded drivers across Worth County on Sunday.
FOREST CITY | Ben Neal has only been a member of the Forest City Fire Department for seven months, but he already feels like part of the family.
FOREST CITY | Getting a Forest City woman to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City during the Feb. 24 blizzard so she could give bi…
Tom Meskel and Jim Anastasi of 50s-rock-indebted Black Jaks grew up listening to the likes of the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens.
Charlie Dickman and his family have vacationed in Puerto Rico several times within the past decade, but none may have been as memorable as the…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.