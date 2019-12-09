{{featured_button_text}}
Operation Christmas Meal, a free pork loin giveaway for families across Iowa who aren’t planning a Christmas meal due to financial circumstances, has already begun.

The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms have announced that upcoming event locations include Mason City and Osage.

This year, Operation Christmas Meal will give away 18,000 boneless pork loin roasts at 14 different events across Iowa.

Operation Christmas Meal kicked off Friday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, and it will end on Dec. 19 in Osage at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, taking place from 4-6 p.m.

The Mason City event will take place the same day as Osage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other locations within that timeframe will include Webster City, Eldora, Parkersbug, Lenox, Osceola, Humeston, Iowa Falls, Carroll, Storm Lake, Pocahontas and Hampton.

Now in its ninth year, Operation Christmas Meal has provided more than 820,000 Christmas meals to Iowa families. The event has become a holiday tradition for the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, with hundreds of Iowa Select Farms employees volunteering to hand out pork loins year after year.

“During an especially difficult time for families in need, Operation Christmas Meal helps create a happy holiday for all Iowans, no matter their circumstances or level of income,” said Jen Sorenson, communications director of Iowa Select Farms. “The event is free and open to anyone in need.”

Something new

A new component of Operation Christmas Meal is aimed at increasing awareness of local hunger and helping even more families during the holiday season.

The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms is awarding cases of pork loins and $250 cash to FFA, 4-H and school-based organizations throughout the local areas of each regional Operation Christmas Meal.

The donations will help student organizations host a community meal, organize and distribute holiday food baskets, or come up with their own idea for providing a meal to families in need.

“This is a great opportunity for students to better understand hunger, plan their own unique project or event while also partnering with organizations that provide different areas of support to local families,” said Sorenson. FFA and 4-H clubs will also be provided event kits with aprons, placemats, table tents and meat thermometers.

