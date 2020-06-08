Online learning stats from Mason City schools raise internet access concerns

“People were just trying to do the very best they could, day by day. I think at that point we have to allow for that as well.”

So far, the district has not been able to stack up how its numbers compare to other school districts in the area and around the state.

According to Pecinovsky, the district is taking a hard look at the factors of the program so that it can better be informed when fall comes around.

Schools around the state are required to put together a continuous learning plan by July 1.

“That would be if our system was entirely online and no face-to-face opportunities,” Pecinovsky said. “That is the piece that we are working on now. We’re using the data from the voluntary educational opportunities that help us know. We took that information and used it to inform our next steps.”

In order to find out participation levels, learning opportunities and overall input on how the Mason City district can improve online learning, surveys were sent out to parents, students and teachers.