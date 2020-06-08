Online learning stats from Mason City schools raise internet access concerns

When Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to close in April due to COVID-19, districts around the state of Iowa were given the option of choosing to continue education through voluntary or required learning.
Mason City Schools decided to go with voluntary learning for the remaining six weeks. At the school board meeting on Monday, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky shared the results of the district’s program.
The district was able to see the participation percentages of all students throughout the six weeks. Pre-K saw the highest level of participation in the program, with 59 percent of students participating in one week. 9-12 graders had the lowest rate, with the highest week only seeing 25 percent participation.
Pecinovsky says there are three main factors why there’s varying levels of student participation.
“I think wi-fi is definitely an issue,” Pecinovsky said. “We are working with the Department of Education in sending out a technology survey so we can assess where our families are. So that’s one reason I think the numbers may or may not be where we want them to be.”
She also brought up the fact that the program was voluntary, meaning it wasn’t required for students to do the work provided by the school.
“The third issue of all of this, and I don’t think we talked about it enough, is there was a global pandemic,” Pecinovsky said. “And people were afraid. Families were at home and moms and dads didn’t know if they were going to have jobs. The stress level on people was just incredible.”
“People were just trying to do the very best they could, day by day. I think at that point we have to allow for that as well.”
So far, the district has not been able to stack up how its numbers compare to other school districts in the area and around the state.
According to Pecinovsky, the district is taking a hard look at the factors of the program so that it can better be informed when fall comes around.
Schools around the state are required to put together a continuous learning plan by July 1.
“That would be if our system was entirely online and no face-to-face opportunities,” Pecinovsky said. “That is the piece that we are working on now. We’re using the data from the voluntary educational opportunities that help us know. We took that information and used it to inform our next steps.”
In order to find out participation levels, learning opportunities and overall input on how the Mason City district can improve online learning, surveys were sent out to parents, students and teachers.
“What we wanted to find out is from the people that had participated in the experiences, what we can learn from you,” Pecinovsky said. “So that when we are looking at a continuous learning plan for next year, we can use that information to inform those practices.”
In the presentation at the meeting, teachers and students gave their positive thoughts on how the voluntary learning program went. While some students experienced Wi-Fi issues, Brynn Peterson, a fourth-grader at Jefferson Elemntary, was happy with her experience.
"It worked great," Peterson said. "I send my teacher the work I do and she gives me my reply. My favorite thing to do each week is math."
Outside of the voluntary learning program, the school district was able to distribute 25,733 meals throughout the six weeks. 2,194 Chromebooks were given out to students and 282 teachers created posts, according to the presentation.
"Volunteers, who helped us pack boxes weekly, were able to serve 100 families total throughout the district," Sasha Holstad, a kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, said.
Pecinovsky said she thinks the district did a good job and is proud of how it was able to step up and deliver for the community.
“I cannot say enough about the professionalism, the leadership, the teachers, the support staff and the community,” Pecinovsky said. “I mean, this was a group effort, but that plan was designed and up and ready to go in eight days. I think that just speaks volumes for the people that were doing that work.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
