Online benefit for Clear Lake woman injured in crash launches Thursday

The benefit planned for the Clear Lake woman who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this year has been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auction, originally scheduled to take place in late March in Clarion, will open on Thursday on the Latimer Auction Co. website with more than 100 donated items. It will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Brandi Pals, 19, has been at Mayo Clinic in Rochester since Feb. 12 after her vehicle was struck by a bus at the intersection of South Eighth Street and 27th Avenue South in Clear Lake.
Pals, the daughter of Thomas Pals and Shelly Wander, remains “in an unconscious state due to her traumatic brain injury,” according to the auction page.
“Her injuries are extensive and her recovery is in baby steps as we await for her to waken from this state,” the post states. “Physical therapy, occupational therapy and many other teams are needs and will be provided to waken the senses as her brain continues to heal."
Of the more than 100 items donated to the online benefit, there are gift certificates for goods and services, themed baskets, homemade items, firearms and more.
The proceeds from the benefit auction assist Pals with current and future medical bills.
“Every dollar counts and every prayer makes a difference,” the auction page states. “We are humbled and full of gratitude for all the love and support that has been extended to Brandi and her family during this life-changing event.
A public Facebook group has also been created to pray for Pals called "Brandi's prayer warriors."
In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a public health disaster emergency related to COVID-19, and it remains in place through April with additional restrictions.
To register for the Brandi Pals Benefit Auction and to bid, visit www.latimerauction.com.
