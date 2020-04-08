You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Online benefit for Clear Lake woman injured in crash launches Thursday
0 comments

Online benefit for Clear Lake woman injured in crash launches Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandi Pals

Brandi Pals, 19, of Clear Lake remains hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after a two-vehicle crash in February. 

The benefit planned for the Clear Lake woman who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this year has been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction, originally scheduled to take place in late March in Clarion, will open on Thursday on the Latimer Auction Co. website with more than 100 donated items. It will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.  

Brandi Pals, 19, has been at Mayo Clinic in Rochester since Feb. 12 after her vehicle was struck by a bus at the intersection of South Eighth Street and 27th Avenue South in Clear Lake.

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

Pals, the daughter of Thomas Pals and Shelly Wander, remains “in an unconscious state due to her traumatic brain injury,” according to the auction page.

“Her injuries are extensive and her recovery is in baby steps as we await for her to waken from this state,” the post states. “Physical therapy, occupational therapy and many other teams are needs and will be provided to waken the senses as her brain continues to heal."

Brandi Pals

Brandi Pals, 19, of Clear Lake remains hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after a two-vehicle crash in February. 

Of the more than 100 items donated to the online benefit, there are gift certificates for goods and services, themed baskets, homemade items, firearms and more.

The proceeds from the benefit auction assist Pals with current and future medical bills.

“Every dollar counts and every prayer makes a difference,” the auction page states. “We are humbled and full of gratitude for all the love and support that has been extended to Brandi and her family during this life-changing event.

A public Facebook group has also been created to pray for Pals called "Brandi's prayer warriors."

Shop Local: Website hosts local businesses' gift cards

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a public health disaster emergency related to COVID-19, and it remains in place through April with additional restrictions.

To register for the Brandi Pals Benefit Auction and to bid, visit www.latimerauction.com.

Stories that started with news tips

Quality local journalism depends on an engaged community. These stories were written because one or more readers submitted a tip to us, and we followed up.

Got something you think we should cover? To submit a news tip, visit globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/, or click here.

To support vital community journalism, visit globegazette.com/subscribe.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News