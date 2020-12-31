One Vision announces new CFO

One Vision has hired a new chief financial officer.

Mario VanDijk started in the position on Nov. 9, the organization’s CEO Mark Dodd announced earlier this month.

“Mario will bring a wealth of experience to One Vision having over 20 years of senior finance/chief financial officer experience,” he said.

VanDijk succeeded Doug Helm, who had been serving as the organization’s interim CFO since April 2020.

Prior to accepting the position at One Vision, VanDijk worked in financial and consulting roles for a variety of international companies in the agriculture, health and business sectors.

“I’m happy to be on board with One Vision. So far everyone I’ve met has been a pleasure. It is a company with a good mission,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a few jobs with interesting companies allowing for a diverse experience.”

Originally from the Netherlands, what was supposed to be one- or two-year adventure in the U.S. turned into a more permanent home for VanDijk when he met his now wife.