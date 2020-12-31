One Vision announces new CFO

One Vision has hired a new chief financial officer.
Mario VanDijk started in the position on Nov. 9, the organization’s CEO Mark Dodd announced earlier this month.
“Mario will bring a wealth of experience to One Vision having over 20 years of senior finance/chief financial officer experience,” he said.
VanDijk succeeded Doug Helm, who had been serving as the organization’s interim CFO since April 2020.
Prior to accepting the position at One Vision, VanDijk worked in financial and consulting roles for a variety of international companies in the agriculture, health and business sectors.
“I’m happy to be on board with One Vision. So far everyone I’ve met has been a pleasure. It is a company with a good mission,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a few jobs with interesting companies allowing for a diverse experience.”
Originally from the Netherlands, what was supposed to be one- or two-year adventure in the U.S. turned into a more permanent home for VanDijk when he met his now wife.
The couple married and had three children, two daughters and one son, in Fairfield, Iowa. His oldest daughter is married and works at Mayo Clinic, while the other two are attending college.
The other pull to remain in the United States was the space as well as the people and their attitudes toward life.
“The community here in Iowa being a smaller one, with many nationalities and people from all over the U.S. helped as well,” VanDijk said. “As a result, I decided I wanted to stay and haven’t regretted it yet.”
VanDijk also enjoys traveling, spending time with family, reading, cooking, being out in the sun, making chocolate, working in the yard and mentoring in entrepreneurship and development.
VanDijk's hiring is One Vision's third leadership change this year.
In January, One Vision announced Dodd, of Mason City, as its permanent CEO. He had served as the organization’s interim since September 2018.
Dodd joined One Vision in August 2017 as chief operating officer after serving as CEO of North Iowa Transition Center in Mason City for three and a half years.
In June, Jennifer Pinske, who has been with the nonprofit organization for more than a decade, was promoted to chief development officer.
Pinske, who grew up in northern Minnesota working with individuals with disabilities, accepted her first position with One Vision in 2007 as team coordinator for one of the cottages on the main campus in Clear Lake.
In 2013, she was named development officer.
One Vision, a Clear Lake-based nonprofit organization, provides services to more than 550 individuals with disabilities throughout North Iowa.
For more information, visit www.onevision.org.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.