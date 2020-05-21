One person injured in two Mason City fires on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mason City firefighters made quick work of two fires that broke on Wednesday.

The MCFD received the call at 11:44 a.m. for a reported fire at 521 20th St. S.E. Arriving on scene, smoke was showing from the building's open doors. According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, smoking materials were responsible for a fire on a bed in the home.

No one was injured and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

The second call was at 9:28 p.m., for apartment C7 at 1604 Royal Circle. Arriving on scene, smoke was showing from the front door of the apartment. Firefighters did a search and rescue in the apartment -- one person was transported to MercyOne by MCFD ambulance. Additional apartments were also evacuated.

The fire, which apparently began on the kitchen stove, was quickly extinguished.

The MCFD press release did not note the extent of the damage done to either residence.

