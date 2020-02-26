You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One person injured in apparent Tuesday afternoon shooting
0 comments
top story

One person injured in apparent Tuesday afternoon shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
MCPD 5th and Penn 1

Officers at the scene of an apparent investigation at an apartment building at 130 5th Street NE in Mason City.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Mason City Police Department responded to the area of the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. for a report of shots fired, according to a MCPD release.

According to police, several people and vehicles were involved. One 18-year-old male from Waverly, Iowa, was shot during the altercation. His injuries were not life threatening, according to the release.

Police stopped a vehicle as it was fleeing the scene and that was where the victim of the gunshot wound was found. Mason City Fire Department staff transported the injured subject to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa for treatment.

A heavy police presence stopped traffic near a Mason City apartment complex Tuesday night in the area of the shooting.

MCPD 5th and Penn 2

An officer shines his flashlight along the road at the scene of an apparent investigation at an apartment building at 130 5th Street NE in Mason City.

The roadway at the intersection of Fifth Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania was closed as officers conducted an investigation in the area. 

According to scanner chatter, Mason City police officers were dispatched to 130 Fifth Street NE, before 5 p.m.

Investigators at the scene appeared to be searching inside and outside of the property.

MCPD 5th and Penn 3

Officers at the scene of an apparent investigation at an apartment building at 130 5th Street NE in Mason City.

Small light markers were placed along several spots in the road as officers took photos around the building. A small portion of siding was also pulled away from the structure, and the underside was examined.

MCPD 5th and N Penn

A Mason City police officer can be seen placing light markers along the road near the intersection of Fifth Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue during an apparent investigation on Tuesday night.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation/Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Mason City Fire Department.

According to the release, the investigation into the incident is continuing. Police say there is no indication this incident is related to the shooting incident that was reported on Monday.

MCPD 5th and Penn 4

Officers at the scene of an apparent investigation at an apartment building at 130 5th Street NE in Mason City.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News