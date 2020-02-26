One person injured in apparent Tuesday afternoon shooting

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Mason City Police Department responded to the area of the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. for a report of shots fired, according to a MCPD release.

According to police, several people and vehicles were involved. One 18-year-old male from Waverly, Iowa, was shot during the altercation. His injuries were not life threatening, according to the release.

Police stopped a vehicle as it was fleeing the scene and that was where the victim of the gunshot wound was found. Mason City Fire Department staff transported the injured subject to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa for treatment.

A heavy police presence stopped traffic near a Mason City apartment complex Tuesday night in the area of the shooting.

The roadway at the intersection of Fifth Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania was closed as officers conducted an investigation in the area.

According to scanner chatter, Mason City police officers were dispatched to 130 Fifth Street NE, before 5 p.m.

Investigators at the scene appeared to be searching inside and outside of the property.