One killed in weekend Floyd County fire

One person died after a kitchen fire filled a home with heavy smoke in Charles City early Saturday morning.

The Charles City Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 715 Eighth Ave. around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire was contained to the kitchen and had nearly extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen caused by the amount of smoke throughout the house.

Upon searching the home, a single occupant was found dead. Smoke alarms were working properly.

The name of the occupant has not been released by authorities.

According to Floyd County Assessor records, the house is owned by Cathy Kruse and Gary Schmidt of Marble Rock.

The cause of the blaze is believed to be overheated cooking materials. No one else was home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

