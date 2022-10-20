One injured in Wednesday crash

A Thornton man was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after crashing his pickup truck into a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Indigo Avenue and 190th Street Wednesday afternoon in rural Cerro Gordo County.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Jordan Thompson was southbound on Indigo Avenue when he allegedly failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into the grain trailer driven by 31-year-old Scott Watson, who was westbound on 190th Street at about 5:30 p.m.

Watson was uninjured and Thompson suffered injuries not considered life threatening. Criminal charges are possible, but have not been filed as of Thursday morning.

In addition to the CGSO, Mason City Fire Medics, the Swaledale Volunteer Fire Department and Iowa DOT Enforcement assisted at the scene.