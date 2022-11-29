Updated* Shooting suspect still at-large

Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one man injured.

Several callers reported subjects fighting and a gunshot around 7:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Third Street N.W., according to a press release from the Mason City Police Department.

Police have identified Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24, of Mason City, as the shooting suspect. Tidemanson is still at large as of 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is considered armed and dangerous. He allegedly fled the scene with the a firearm after disarming the unidentified shooting victim.

Two warrants for arrest have been placed on Tidemanson, the charges are first-degree theft and attempted murder. He could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

When officers arrived they found the wounded man, who was taken to the hospital by Mason City Fire Department medics.

His condition and identity have not been released.