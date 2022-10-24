One injured in motorcycle crash

A Clear Lake man was injured on Friday when he lost control of his motorcycle at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Johnathan James Goerish was driving a blue 2006 Harley Davidson FLHXI in front of 12434 Spruce Ave. when he hit a parked 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Goerish was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center to treat injuries to his head and leg. Goerish's passenger was uninjured. The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Mason City fire medics and the Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs assisted at the scene.