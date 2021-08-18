One dead after cyclist was struck by car in Clear Lake

One person was killed on Wednesday while bicycling after being struck by a vehicle, according a statement from the Iowa Department of Safety.
Authorities say 94-year-old Carroll Etchen of Clear Lake was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck south on Grouse Avenue, near 27th Street in Clear Lake around 11:15 a.m., when the vehicle struck a 58-year-old cyclist also traveling southbound in the same lane.
The cyclist, who has not yet been named, was transported to MercyOne in Mason City with fatal injuries, the statement said.
Clear Lake Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, Clear Lake Fire and Post 8 State Patrol all assisted at the scene.
Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
