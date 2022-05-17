Old Navy, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less eye Mason City locations

Three nationally prominent retailers — Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less — are in talks to locate stores in Mason City.

The Mason City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. June 7 on a proposal to enter into a development agreement with West Lakes P&S LLC. If approved, the agreement would bring several new businesses to the Willow Creek Crossing shopping center.

The hearing will be in the Mason City Room of the public library.

The Willow Creek Crossing shopping center consists of two large, in-line buildings with associated parking and several outlots along Fourth Street Southwest, according to a memorandum from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse.

The owners have negotiated leases for three vacant spaces in the shopping center and seek property tax rebates to fully develop the new stores. Van Steenhuyse wrote that building permits for two of the spaces have been filed for the building oriented north/south and facing east.

Five Below, a chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that cost up to $5 plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25, would occupy 10,622 square feet in the remainder of the former M.C. Sports space. The chain is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Old Navy, a clothing and accessories retailer owned by multinational corporation Gap Inc., has submitted a building permit for 12,500 square feet in a portion of the former Best Buy, according to the memorandum. Old Navy has corporate operations in San Francisco, California.

The owners are in negotiations for a lease with Ross Dress for Less, a chain of discount department stores headquartered in Dublin, California. A building permit has not been submitted for this store yet. It is proposed in the memorandum the store would go into the 22,000 square feet planned for Marshall's.

The proposed development agreement provides for up to 10 annual payments of incremental tax rebates worth a maximum of $433,000. The rebates are based on the taxes due for the increase in value resulting from the improvements to the property by the construction and leasing of the stores.

"This development agreement provides an incentive to lease space that have been vacant, and would likely continue to be vacant if not for the incentive," wrote Van Steenhuyse.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said it has been a difficult environment for retail sales the past couple of years. He said it is meaningful that people want to place their stores in Mason City.

"I think people are really excited about them coming into the community, and rightfully so because it is a great step forward, and not to mention we're filling some vacant space that's being underutilized," said Burnett.

