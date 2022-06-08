Old Navy, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less are a go for Mason City

It's official. Three nationally prominent retailers — Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less — are coming to Mason City.

The Mason City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday night for a proposal to enter into a development agreement with West Lakes P&S LLC. After the hearing, the council all voted to approve the agreement that will bring new businesses to the Willow Creek Crossing Shopping Center.

The Willow Creek Crossing shopping center consists of two large, in-line buildings with associated parking and several outlots along Fourth Street Southwest, according to a memorandum from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse.

The owners have negotiated leases for three vacant spaces in the shopping center and seek property tax rebates to fully develop the new stores. Van Steenhuyse wrote that building permits for two of the spaces have been filed for the building oriented north/south and facing east.

Five Below, a chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that cost up to $5 plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25, would occupy 10,622 square feet in the remainder of the former M.C. Sports space. The chain is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Old Navy, a clothing and accessories retailer owned by multinational corporation Gap Inc., has submitted a building permit for 12,500 square feet in a portion of the former Best Buy, according to the memorandum. Old Navy has corporate operations in San Francisco, California.

The owners are in negotiations for a lease with Ross Dress for Less, a chain of discount department stores headquartered in Dublin, California. A building permit has not been submitted for this store yet. It is proposed in the memorandum the store would go into the 22,000 square feet planned for Marshall's.

The proposed development agreement provides for up to 10 annual payments of incremental tax rebates worth a maximum of $433,000. The rebates are based on the taxes due for the increase in value resulting from the improvements to the property by the construction and leasing of the stores.

"(The agreement) brings three important and exciting retailers to the Mason City market. To attract and retain a quality workforce, it's important that Mason City hosts national retailers desired by younger workers and their families, as well as those that would be patronized by existing residents," wrote Van Steenhuyse.

At-Large Council Member Paul Adams asked what the timeline would be until the stores are open.

"I think they've been waiting for this agreement to become fully in place. We did receive today the development agreement executed by the developer, so they're ready to go," said Van Steenhuyse. "I think that we may be seeing construction starting very soon."

Adams said that the addition of the buildings set local option sales tax dollars towards the city.

"It's always a good thing to add more retail selections to town strictly for that purpose to capture that sales tax money," said Adams.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

