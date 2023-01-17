Old bank building worth saving: BRITT Group continues effort to preserve it

Formed officially with articles of incorporation in January 2015, the BRITT Group is continuing work on its first major project, which is saving and preserving the former First State Bank building in Britt.

Headed by former Britt Mayor Jim Nelson, the BRITT Group has also consisted of original board member Garry Kerns, Gary Gelner, Carolyn DeKruif, Laurie Eden, Allen Eden, and Skip Miller, of Britt, and Betty Moylan, who recently moved to Myrtle Beach.

The organization’s mission is to “beautify, restore, and invest today and tomorrow.”

Attorney Earl Hill helped the group set up its nonprofit status, volunteering his time to get it established legally and file its first year’s tax returns. The group’s first project is a doozy – the 1916 building that was designed by well-known architect John Henry Jeffers for Commercial State Bank. It is best known as the former First State Bank but housed numerous other things over the years.

Jeffers also designed the State of Wisconsin’s Exhibition Building for the 1904 St. Louis World Fair, the Carnegie Library in Clear Lake, and a 1919 prairie-style home at on First Avenue Southwest in Britt. Many of his buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, a listing the BRITT Group was originally seeking for the former bank building.

“We talked to some people and an official with the State of Iowa about the Register of Historic Places,” Nelson said. “Unfortunately, the prior owner gutted too much of the original work out of the middle of the building. It’s such a beautiful building that we don’t want to let it go."

The BRITT Group has already invested an estimated $50,000 in saving the building since purchasing it from the city for $35 in 2014.

Funds have come from Laurie Eden, grants, and a couple of spaghetti-dinner fundraisers that collected approximately $1,500. One of the grants was from the W. David Ley Foundation, associated with the original owners of Farmers Trust and Savings Banks in Britt, Buffalo Center, Lakota, Lake Mills, and Bricelyn, Minnesota.

“The goal is to get the building to the point we can sell it,” said Nelson, noting that the west half of the original building had to be torn off due to deterioration, although the basement portion of that half is still there. “Maybe it could be a hotel with businesses down below or just a hotel. We’re open to whatever idea someone comes up with.”

So, the group put together drawings and pictures of what the building may look like restored as a hotel. They were assisted by four Iowa State University architectural students, who assisted as part of a class project. Nelson said the restored building could be named “Center and Main” whether housing a hotel, motel, apartments, mini-mall, or some combination. He cited the community’s need of additional motel rooms and apartments, saying that retail space could also be added.

“We’d still like to do more and add on to it, but money talks,” Nelson said. “We’re certainly open to most anything.”

Nelson said upper-level floor boards are in pretty good condition. The main floor is almost entirely solid concrete and metal. It is built well with I-beam construction. In addition to windows, repairing some water damage to a portion of the tall first floor ceiling is also on the list of repairs, as is some re-plumbing and electrical rewiring.

The portion of the building that remains is approximately 80 feet long and 40 feet wide. The whole basement that remains is about 120-130 feet long. One-fourth of the full, original building never had a basement underneath. The basement has been used for apartments, living quarters, storage, and a barber shop in the past.

“It’s salvageable because of that and the good concrete floor,” Nelson said. “It would be nice if someone would say ‘I could use a building like that. That is why we put a new roof on it.”

The storied history of the building includes housing many other businesses after First State Bank relocated across the street by 1980. That list includes a beauty shop, commodities and brokerage firm, boutique, and photography studio.

“It was kind of a mini-mall for a while because two or three businesses were in there at the same time,” Nelson said.

The BRITT Group also has plans beyond the old bank building restoration.

“It’s not just a one-time project that the BRITT Group is undertaking,” Nelson said. “The idea is to keep going indefinitely. We picked a big one to start with.”