Officials, volunteers press on in search for missing Mason City boater

Heavy currents and inclement weather have created challenges in the search for missing Mason City boater Adam VanSyoc, but the conditions have not deterred volunteers.
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said his office has received calls daily from people asking to volunteer in the search since VanSyoc first went missing on Friday after falling into the Winnebago River from a fishing boat.
“People keep calling to see if they can help, and we say ‘absolutely, we’ll take all the help we can get in finding him',” he said. But while the help is appreciated, those wishing to join the search should be aware of the risks.
“Anyone can come volunteer and check out any area they want, but we want them to be aware that the river is moving very fast and some spots are hard to navigate. People just need to be careful while they’re out there.”
Among those joining the search on Tuesday was VanSyoc’s aunt and uncle, Gary and Barbara Woods, of Cedar Falls, and their son.
Gary Woods said he’s grateful for the efforts by the sheriff’s office and DNR, as well as all of the volunteers who have been showing up to help. A number of other family members are also on the way to the area to help, according to Woods.
“We just thought we needed to be here,” said Woods. “It’s probably a matter of us needing some closure.
“Adam and I first met when he was maybe five years old, when his aunt and I first married,” Woods said. “He used to come over — and our first dog was a big German shepherd — and he’d drag Adam around by his hoodie on our wood floor, playing with him.”
Woods smiled.
“We haven’t had the gumption to find those pictures yet, but we will.”
Sheriff Fank said that along with strong currents, river depths of up to 7 feet in places and vegetation below the surface have complicated the search. A large search boat deployed on Monday received extensive engine damage when its engine caught an underwater tree trunk.
“Basically, any bad condition there could be is what we’re looking at right now,” said Fank. “We know he’s here, but how do we see him and how do we get to him?”
Fank said members of the local Mennonite community brought in powerful sonar equipment, and volunteers are still conducting searches on the ground and by boat. Drones are also still in use, but will have to be pulled out of the air if rainy weather makes a return.
“Between all of the help we’ve gotten with other agencies and people in the community, this is a very big search,” said Fank. “We’ll come here every day until we find him.”
