Officials, volunteers press on in search for missing Mason City boater

Heavy currents and inclement weather have created challenges in the search for missing Mason City boater Adam VanSyoc, but the conditions have not deterred volunteers.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said his office has received calls daily from people asking to volunteer in the search since VanSyoc first went missing on Friday after falling into the Winnebago River from a fishing boat.

“People keep calling to see if they can help, and we say ‘absolutely, we’ll take all the help we can get in finding him',” he said. But while the help is appreciated, those wishing to join the search should be aware of the risks.

“Anyone can come volunteer and check out any area they want, but we want them to be aware that the river is moving very fast and some spots are hard to navigate. People just need to be careful while they’re out there.”

Among those joining the search on Tuesday was VanSyoc’s aunt and uncle, Gary and Barbara Woods, of Cedar Falls, and their son.

Gary Woods said he’s grateful for the efforts by the sheriff’s office and DNR, as well as all of the volunteers who have been showing up to help. A number of other family members are also on the way to the area to help, according to Woods.