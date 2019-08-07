{{featured_button_text}}
National Night Out 1

Charlie Rinnels of Mason City, 5, smiles as he honks the horn of a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office vehicle Tuesday during National Night Out at the North Iowa Events Center.

Members of the North Iowa law enforcement were pleased with the turnout Tuesday evening for National Night Out as the community building event returned to Mason City after a year hiatus. 

With plenty of options for the family to have fun interacting with law enforcement and other local organizations, the 36th annual nationwide event continues to help build a positive relationships between citizens and police while educating children on crime and drug prevention. 

National Night Out 2

North Iowa Community Emergency Response Team gives a demonstration on on how drones are used in to aid search efforts Tuesday during National Night Out at the North Iowa Events Center.

Officers from Mason City Police, Clear Lake Police and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office were on hand to meet with residents and let children climb into squad cars, while dozens of local organizations hosted informational booths with activities inside the All Seasons Building at North Iowa Events Center. 

