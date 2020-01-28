Off-duty officers carrying legislation advances

A Senate subcommittee unanimously advanced legislation that would allow off-duty law enforcement officers to carry firearms on school grounds.
The bill was supported by a three-member Senate panel, including Democrat Kevin Kinney, a retired sheriff’s deputy.
Groups representing law enforcement officials said they supported the bill, while education groups said they are just monitoring the proposal.
“Any time we can have, of course, good, law-abiding, professional people adding safety for our kids, that’s a good thing,” said state Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.
The bill, Senate File 115 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf115), advances to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Also Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 to pass separate measures allowing county attorneys and their assistants and emergency medical personnel on tactical teams to be trained to carry firearms in the course of their duties.